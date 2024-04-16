Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more

While the best TVs come in a number of different sizes, if you’re looking to go big with your home theater, an 85-inch TV is where we’d like to turn your attention. They don’t make them much bigger than that, and an 85-inch TV often comes with all of the perks you could hope for in a smart TV. And while a TV so large may seem like you’d need to break the bank in order to add one to your living room, basement, or home theater, there are some great 85-inch TV deals to shop right now. We’ve rounded up all of the best 85-inch TV deals and organized them below, so read onward for more details on how to go big and save big.

LG 85-inch UQ75 4K webOS TV — $1,000, was $1,100

One of the best things about this 85-inch UQ75 TV from LG is that it comes with a base refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes it a perfect TV for watching high-impact content like sports, action films, and things of that nature. It’s also great for those who game often, as both the consoles and higher-end gaming PCs can take advantage of the improved framerate for a better gaming experience. You’ll also be happy to know that it comes with both HDR10 and HLG, so it’s perfect for watching sports if you want it specifically for that. It’s also integrated into all the digital assistants and gives you access to all the apps you’re looking for, and then some.

Samsung 85-inch TU690T 4K Smart TV — $1,000, was $1,300

The 85-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is a good value option if you want to go big with your home theater. It does all of the things you’d expect from a modern 4K TV, including upscale all of your favorite content into 4K with a Crystal Processor 4K. Life with this TV is made easier with things like Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which give you control of the TV with voice commands. This TV also has a universal guide. This is particularly convenient if you watch your favorite content across multiple streaming services, as it gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV content all in one place.

Sony 85-inch X80K 4K Google TV — $1,300, was $1,600

Another excellent option if you don’t necessarily need to be in the Samsung ecosystem, there are a lot of great features in this TV too, including the fact that it’s built on the Google TV platform. That means that you have access to the whole Google ecosystem, which is great for those who are already in it. On top of that, there is a whole bevy of features from the HDR10 and HLG to the 120H base refresh rate, making this another versatile option that will work for pretty much anybody. Also, it is direct-lit, which means it also has lights behind the screen to help with better light uniformity and contrast, so if you don’t care about being in the Samsung ecosystem, this is probably a better choice.

Samsung 85-inch Q60C QLED 4K Tizen TV — $1,250, was $1,600

What’s interesting about the Q60C is that it comes with dual-led backlighting, which is a unique thing where there are both warm and cool LEDs that can help provide deeper and more realistic contrast based on what you’re watching. Along with that, you get an internal 4k upscaler so you can watch your older content with higher resolution and access to Object Tracking Sound Lite, which gives you a deeper and more complex 3D audio experience, especially if you have other Samsung speakers that you can combine with Q-Symphony. Essentially, the Q60C is where you start getting into the very high-end of what Samsung has to offer.

Samsung 85-inch Q70C QLED 4K Tizen TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Samsung offers great features throughout its TV lineup, but this 85-inch model of the Q70C has even more to offer. The Samsung Q70C is capable of 4K upscaling and it’s compatible with voice commands, but it also has technology to provide better image quality, such as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. This technology keeps the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced sequences like action movies or sports games. It also makes this a good TV for gamers, as it allows you to stream your favorite games right from the TV with Samsung Gaming Hub.

Hisense 85-inch U7K QLED 4K Google TV — $1,700, was $1,800

Hisense is a TV brand that often slips under the radar, but it offers a lot of bang for the buck. With the 85-inch U7K Smart TV you’re getting a TV built on the Google TV smart platform, which is great if you watch content across a bunch of different streaming services. When it comes to the viewing experience this TV offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which produce an amazing HDR picture and cinema quality audio.

LG 86-inch 80-Series QNED 4K webOS TV — $1,800, was $1,900

The 86-inch LG 80-Series TV comes with access to a ton of content, including more than 300 LG channels alongside your favorite streaming services. It’s also powered by webOS 23, which utilizes AI technology to make searching for content easier than ever. But if you’re buying an 86-inch TV it’s likely for the screen itself, and the LG 80-Seres is powered by an A7 AI processor that produces an impressive 4K image with HDR10. It also has a Filmmaker Mode that adds depth and dimension to all of your favorite movies.

Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV — $1,800, was $2,200

The Q80C is a lot like the Q60C, except it does everything a lot better because it has a more powerful chip under the hood. For example, they both have 4k upscaling, but the Q80C does a much better job of it, as well as handling 3D audio way better. So, if you’re a fan of watching older content or have a lot of stuff that takes advantage of 3D audio, this is a perfect option. Even if you don’t, it can still manage a 120Hz base refresh rate, which makes it very versatile, as does the support for HDR 10+ and HLG.

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,200

The Sony XR X90L is really taking things to the next level with Full Array LED lighting, giving you one of the best image quality and fidelity you’ll see around, although it does come at a pretty penny. That said, the price does mean that you get a lot of extra connectivity out of the whole thing, including specific compatibility with the PlayStation 5 and Sony soundbars, as well as the ability to pair a Bravia Cam so that you can use your TV to hold meetings. There’s really a lot going for it, so be sure to check out all its features by clicking the button below.

Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED 4K Tizen TV — $3,300, was $4,300

Samsung’s The Frame TV is always one of the more unique 4K TV options to choose from. It’s subtle and beautiful, yet keeps image quality at the top of its priorities. It has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching TV, the art of which you can curate from your own photos and artwork, or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV is the minimalist’s dream come true, as it has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

