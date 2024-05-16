Bethenny Frankel uses this 'hydrating, plumping, brightening' vitamin C serum every day — it's on sale for just $15

Bethenny Frankel is the sassy former Real Housewives of New York City star who's hard not to love. In the last few years, she's earned a reputation as a beauty maven, sharing all her go-to products with her social media following across TikTok, Instagram and more. One of her favorites she's highlighted again and again? The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum, an anti-aging, dark spot-reducing wonder that is nearly 50% off at Amazon — meaning you can pick up a bottle for just $15 to try it out yourself. Don't delay, though: this serum often sells out, so if you want to give it a shot, we suggest you shake a leg and hit "Add to Cart" ASAP.

Bethenny Frankel is a big fan of anything Bliss: "Bliss was the first spa chain that I can remember, and now they can reach everyone. I always remembered that Bliss products were amazing ... I love [the] entire Bliss Vitamin C skincare range," she told People. She loves it so much that she couldn't resist waxing poetic about the benefits of the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum in a specially dedicated video:

"I'm a vitamin C girl," Bethenny shared in the video. "I don't drink my orange juice, but I put vitamin C serum on every day." Her go-to everyday serum? Bliss Bright Idea, of course. "It's great for year-round daytime [wear] ... [Bright Idea is] hydrating, plumping, brightening. ... Not all vitamin C is created equal!"

In yet another video, where Frankel rounded up her top vitamin C products, she included Bliss Bright Idea as well, noting that the serum contains "20% vitamin C, which is very good — you want good vitamin C concentration." And that's what you get with Bliss Bright Idea! Thanks to its high concentration of vitamin C, you're getting a serum that works hard to brighten your skin, reduce the look of dark spots and restore a tired 'dermis to a more glowy, balanced complexion.

Patented tri-peptides in the formula work to elevate and protect your natural collagen, a protein that is one of the main building blocks in skin that keeps it from sagging and gives it a more youthful look. Green tea extract is also in the mix to provide a skin-loving boost of antioxidants. It all gets whipped together into one potent serum that helps skin's elasticity to create a visibly firmer exterior.

What reviewers say 💬

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum a five-star rating, with many highlighting the pleasant scent and texture of the serum as well as the positive effects on skin after use.

Pros 👍

"This product feels wonderful going on, spreads easy and really evens and brightens my skin," one reviewer wrote, adding, "Other products go on nicely over the top." Another user shared, "After a few weeks of using twice daily, I noticed the dark spots in my face have lightened."

One shopper raved, "By far the best [vitamin C serum] I’ve ever used. Leaves my skin so hydrated and smooth whether I use it during the day or at night. If I wake up with plump moisturized skin I know the product is doing its job!"

Older beauty enthusiasts like it, too: "This serum is an absolute delight to use on my combo mature skin," said one. "The serum is somewhat gel-like in texture and has no obvious scent. It feels nice on my skin, and absorbs really well... Run the ingredient list through your favorite skincare ingredient decoder and see for yourself all the goodies packed into this lightweight, affordable serum. I love that I can get great skincare ingredients in a serum that doesn't break the bank."

Cons👎

Some reviewers advise there may be some drying: "The only thing is that it's very drying to the skin if you don't use it with a moisturizer," wrote a helpful fan. "But trust me, it works... It's absolutely amazing for hyperpigmentation. I live in Guyana and the sun is terrible here, leaving me with sun damage, dark spots, acne, redness, dark under eyes, literally everything you can think of. [But] I tried this serum and after the first few days, my skin said HELLO!!!!! My skin is glowing!!!! All my dark spots cleared up, I can look in the mirror and see the difference."

Another fan of Bliss products had some guidance on the fragrance: "It could be overpowering for someone sensitive to scents."

