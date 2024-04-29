Gulf Coast braces for 'life-threatening' weather conditions Monday

States along the Gulf Coast were under severe weather threats Monday as a storm system that spun up ferocious tornadoes across the central U.S. over the weekend – killing at least four people and inflicting widespread damage – moved over the region.

Powerful thunderstorms are forecast to wallop southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana through the morning, raising the threat of flash damaging wind gusts, hail and floods with up to 2 to 3 inches of rain falling per hour in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

"Multiple major metropolitan areas including Houston and Lake Charles and their suburbs may see significant and life-threatening impacts as extreme rainfall advances toward the Gulf Coast," the weather service warned. The worst of the heavy rain and thunderstorms should be off shore by Monday evening.

As of Monday morning, more than 84,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas and Louisiana as the storms passed over the region, according to a USA TODAY database. Tens of thousands of homes had their power knocked out over the weekend as deadly storms ripped through the central U.S.

Recovery efforts underway after deadly storms ravage communities

Recovery efforts began on Monday across the central U.S. where a slow moving storm spun up tornadoes that flattened entire streets, tossed cars and was responsible for the deaths of at least four people, including a 4-month-old baby, in Oklahoma.

At least 30 people in Sulphur, some 80 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, were injured in tornadoes. The city of Sulphur has had, "definitely the most damage since I've been governor," said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, whose first term began in 2019.

Stitt declared a state of emergency to free up funds for the recovery effort, while federal authorities including FEMA were coordinating with state officials.

"We’ll build back stronger than ever before – that’s my promise to Sulphur, Holdenville, and every Oklahoma community facing loss today," Stitt said in a statement on social media. "The Oklahoma Standard is alive and well."

Other states walloped by the storms include Nebraska and Iowa, where businesses and homes were completely destroyed.

Tornado damage is seen in Sulphur, Okla., on Sunday, April 28, 2024, after severe storms hit the area the night before.

Storms may bring more tornadoes, floods across central US

A low pressure system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms across the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Very large hail, strong wind gusts and a few tornadoes are the primary threats, which may be felt in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Downstream of the storm system, isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and into the East Coast on Tuesday, with a marginal risk for extreme weather.

Contributing: Jorge L. Ortiz, John Bacon, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe storms target Gulf Coast after deadly weekend in central US