Multiple tornadoes, severe weather hit Midwest: See photos of damage, destruction
Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest and Great Plains states over the weekend as severe weather moved through the region, killing at least four people, cutting power for thousands more and leaving a trail of damage and destructions in the wake.
Severe weather and tornadoes struck in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa this weekend, with a few confirmed to have touched down in Texas as well.
At least four people have died in the storms, officials in Oklahoma reported, including a 4-month-old baby in the Hughes County town of Holdenville after storms and tornadoes swept through the area Saturday into Sunday, according to multiple media outlets. Another death was confirmed in Sulphur, southeast of Oklahoma City, and the fourth in Marietta in Love County.
More than 100 related injuries were also reported in the state, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in 12 counties.
After the severe weather in the Midwest and Great Plains, weather officials warned of thunderstorms developing in the Mississippi Valley to the Gulf Coast on Sunday and into Monday, bringing risks including hail, gusty winds and flash flooding.
See photos of damage, destruction from weekend tornadoes across the Midwest
Contributing: John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY.
