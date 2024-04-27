Photos, videos show destruction left behind by Midwest tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa

The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising Nebraska and Iowa residents to prepare for more stormy weather after tornadoes hit the areas on Friday.

The government agency sent out an enhanced risk alert for many parts of Nebraska. In the alert the agency said that residents can expect severe weather again on Saturday. Forecasters have predicted large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flooding between 2 p.m. and midnight. In Iowa, NWS said that rain showers and storms are likely to happen in the central and southern parts of the state in the evening hours on Saturday. The Iowa storms can be strong to severe and have a large hail (2 inches in diameter) and damaging winds. Although tornadoes are listed as a possibility, the agency said that a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Iowans can expect the severe weather between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The agency also warns that clean-up efforts should be placed on hold for Saturday in both states and residents should take shelter before the storms begins. Even if the area does look safe, there is still an elevated risk of lightning to strike in Nebraska, the agency said.

USA TODAY has reached out to confirm if there were any injuries related to the tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa but have not heard back.

Video shows tornado in southeast Nebraska

A tornado was spotted on the ground in southeast Nebraska where several warnings have been placed for the western portions of the Omaha metro area.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado north of Waverly, Nebraska that was moving to the northeast shortly after 3 p.m. local time Friday. Officials urged those in the area to seek shelter immediately.

A massive tornado intercept was seen north of Lincoln, also in Lancaster County, footage posted on X (formerly Twitter) by SevereStudios weather videographer Nick Gorman shows.

At least 10 tornadoes hit central Iowa, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service in Des Moines posted early Saturday morning that preliminary reports indicate at least 10 tornadoes struck central Iowa in the April 26 storm front, based on initial damage information.

Another band of tornadoes swept across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Rough timeline of events for last evening's severe weather. We will share more damage information as it comes available from our survey teams.



Remember, round 2 comes up later this afternoon/evening! Are you prepared? #iawx pic.twitter.com/iftjOxKZDt — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) April 27, 2024

Damage to trees and homes were reported from Crawford to Union to Ringgold up to Polk and Jasper counties, the office said.

Photos show aftermath of tornado in Iowa

Damage seen from the morning after a powerful tornado swept through Minden Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Tornado damage is seen in Minden, Iowa, Saturday, April 27, 2024.

A funnel cloud is seen from Mount Ayr, Iowa on the evening of April 26, 2024. At least 10 tornadoes touched down in central and southern Iowa.

