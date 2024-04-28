2 dead in Oklahoma as tornadoes, storms blast Midwest; more severe weather looms today

A swath of the Midwest was bracing for more deadly storms Sunday after two days of brutal weather blasted across Nebraska, Iowa, Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least two people, destroying homes and knocking out power to thousands.

The storm system was threatening parts of Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa through Sunday night, AccuWeather warned.

In Oklahoma, emergency management officials reported at least two deaths in Hughes County after storms and suspected tornadoes swept through the area Saturday into Sunday, according to mutliple media outlets. Storm damage was also reported in the Love County town of Marietta.

Another suspected tornado roared through Dickson County, which just four months ago was hit by a tornado driving winds up to 125 mph. At midnight the weather service warned on social media: "Dickson − This is a very serious situation. Seek shelter now!"

More than 80,000 homes and businesses remained with power in Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska early Sunday.

A resident views damage from storms that tore through Sulphur, Oklahoma, on April 27, 2024.

Nebraska, Iowa could see 60-mph winds, hail

In Nebraska, the National Weather Service office in Omaha said more storms could develop by late morning and that the worst weather was expected Sunday afternoon. A hazardous weather statement for parts of Nebraska and Iowa warned that strong to severe thunderstorms may to develop with wind gusts to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters "and a tornado or two."

"We have yet another risk for severe weather today," the weather service in Omaha posted on social media. "Keep an eye on the weather, especially if you'll be outdoors."

The National Weather Service in Des Moines said preliminary reports indicate at least 10 tornadoes struck central Iowa during Friday's storm front, based on initial damage information. More damage could come Sunday.

"Severe storms may develop (after 3pm) with some uncertainty," the agency said on social media. "If it does, large hail is the main threat with damaging winds and a few tornadoes secondary threats."

Photos, videos: Tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa leave behind trail of destruction

In Douglas County, devastation but no deaths

In Nebraska's Douglas County, which includes Omaha, chainsaws buzzed as residents cleared debris. Sheriff Aaron Hanson lauded locals for their efforts but urged the curious to stay away to allow roads to be cleared and cleanup to continue.

"A tornado of this size hits major urban area causes major damage with no confirmed deaths or serious injuries, thousands of people turn out to help," he said in a social media post. "Is this God reminding us that we need to be kinder to one another?"

Gulf Coast could be targeted Monday

Thunderstorms could develop across the Mississippi Valley to the Gulf Coast on Monday, posing another risk for severe weather hazards such as hail, gusty winds and flash flooding, AccuWeather said. Localized wind gusts of up to 65 mph will be possible with peak winds up to 75 mph.

may continue to bring hazards such as damaging wind gusts, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes.Another component of the storms that should not be disregarded is the flood risk. Due to the repeat downpours and rounds of storms since late last week, locations from northeast Oklahoma to southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri can face a widespread flash flood risk through Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes, severe weather slam Oklahoma; Midwest braces for more