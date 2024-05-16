The 'luxury hotel'-quality queen sheet set 140,000 shoppers snooze on is down to its all-time low price of $16

Getting a good night's sleep is a challenge when your bedding isn't in good shape. Sound familiar? Well, spring is the perfect time to refresh those threadbare sheets. Don't worry, that doesn't mean shelling out a fortune. Amazon shoppers are raving about the affordable Utopia Bedding Sheet Set: Nearly 140,000 (!) are so smitten, they gave it a perfect rating. And now Amazon's slashed the four-piece set down to just $16.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Bedding can be wildly expensive these days (think: $150 and up for a sheet set), so the fact that a queen-size set with as many five-star ratings as this one is marked down to a mere $16 is pretty stunning (prices vary depending on color). Plus, our price trackers tell us $16 matches the Utopia Bedding Set's all-time low.

Why do you need this? 🤔

Many reviewers note how smooth the material feels, with some saying it keeps them cozy in winter and cool in the summer — no need for seasonal swap-outs! The brushed microfiber poly blend is all about supreme softness. It's resistant to shrinking and fading, so the sheets look good, feel good and fit the mattress snugly for a long, long time. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases — choose from any size, twin through California king, and select among 22 colors. The manufacturer recommends drying your sheets on low heat.

There is no getting up on the wrong side of the bed when you have a sheet set this luxurious. There are 22 colors to choose from. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With nearly 140,000 five-star ratings, the Utopia Bedding Sheet Set is an Amazon all-star.

Pros 👍

"These are the best sheets!" exclaimed one satisfied sleeper. "Luxury hotel sheets for [a] fraction of the price. Wrinkle-free, soft and most of all, if you suffer from night sweats, you NEED these. No more soaked sheets in the middle of the night."

"I am very picky when it comes to sheets, and these check all my boxes!" gushed another impressed shopper. "They’re so soft and smooth, and they fit my very thick mattress with ease, so they don’t pop off the mattress at all. ... I have only washed them once, but they held up nicely!"

"These are the most comfortable, softest sheets that we have bought in a long time," said another. "They stay put, colors are nice — bought black ones. They are not scratchy at all, which [sometimes they] can get, being cheaper priced. But these are very smooth and comfortable. I washed them before putting them on the bed and they did up really nice."

Another customer who called them "very comfortable," said: "I don't love thick sheets, but I also don't want paper thin. These were just right leaving me feeling like Goldilocks laying in my bed."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers said the sheets are so lightweight, they're almost too thin — just something to consider if you like to sleep with a thicker top sheet.

"These are very light and thin sheets so they are only practical during summer months," thought one shopper. "I can even feel the ceiling fan blow air through the sheets which is a great thing, but would not work during winter temperatures."

"Agree with other reviews that these sheets are very soft, although very thin, which may be nice in the summer (we'll have to wait and see!)," added another. "Overall happy with the purchase given how inexpensive they are."

And if you really want to take your bedding to the next level, I swear by these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows:

