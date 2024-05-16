Cindy Crawford made these Birkenstock slides look so chic while posing in Palm Springs

Sandal season is here — if you've been thinking about refreshing your collection, why not take a page out of the always-stylish Cindy Crawford's book?

Quick Overview Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal $140 at Nordstrom

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Leather Sandals $50 at Amazon

Women's Cork Footbed Sandals $24 at Amazon

The iconic supermodel is known for her classic looks and timeless fashion sense, so when she posts an affordable brand, we take notice. This spring, the 58-year-old shared an Instagram photo of herself "on location in Palm Springs" wearing the Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal, and they've been at the very top of our fashion wishlist ever since.

Crawford styled the shoes with a cute and casual outfit — blue jeans, a white tee and a printed scarf. But these Birks can easily be dressed up or down. Featuring an adjustable statement buckle and angled foot strap, these slides may be flat, but they feel so much more elevated than your typical flip-flop or even the iconic Birkenstock Arizona style.

Nordstrom Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal These cute kicks are sure to be in heavy rotation this summer. Pair them with jeans and a casual T-shirt a la Cindy, or toss them on with your favorite flowy sundress — you can't go wrong. $140 at Nordstrom

The Madrid sandals have a cushioned and shock-absorbing contoured footbed to keep your feet happy all summer, and they're durable enough to last for seasons to come, thanks to all of the leather elements. While the Madrid design is in stock at Nordstrom in black and light green, we, like Cindy, are partial to the rich brown shade that is especially versatile.

The shoe itself runs true to size, but it does have a narrow to medium footbed so if you prefer a wider fit, you may want to try something like the Birkenstock Soft Slide Sandal.

Birkenstock's Madrid sandals retail for $140; if you're looking for something similar but at a lower price point, Amazon has a few dead ringers — and a fraction of the price.

Amazon Women's Cork Footbed Sandals These shoes are hard to beat for $25 — shop them in three neutral colors. One fan shared: "I needed some cute slides that were dressy enough to wear with a casual outfit without looking like athletic wear, and these definitely fit the bill. They're super comfy and pair perfectly with lots of outfit options." $24 at Amazon