Best flip-flops for women in 2024, tested and reviewed

Flip-flops can get a bad rap. Far more than just a shower shoe or beach sandal, these summer-ready kicks have come a long way when it comes to comfort, support and durability. The best flip-flops boast special features like extra padding for added cushioning and rugged soles that provide excellent traction. In comparison, others are designed to provide the support you need for a full day on your feet.

How do you determine the perfect pair for you? While there are a number of factors to consider (think material, fit, shock absorption, arch support, etc.) Dr. Elizabeth Daughtry, DPM, FACFAS tells us the most important thing is "To avoid any thin, flat-soled flip-flops, and look for ones that have a good arch support [and] fit your foot well." With this in mind, we talked to podiatrists and our own team of shopping experts to find the best women's flip-flops on the market for every foot type and outdoor activity.

Best flip-flops for women

OLUKAI Olukai Ohana Sandal Best flip-flop overall Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 36 options | Material: Rubber With more than 6,400 customer reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating, these Olukai flip-flops are one of the most popular pairs of sandals on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. Along with a non-slip EVA insole that’s cushioned for added comfort, the popular flip-flops also feature a water-resistant upper strap and a durable rubber sole. The footbed has a molded foot cup, which was one element Dr. Daughtry said to look for as a "heel cup allows for the heel to nestle in the shoe to avoid walking out of the shoe quite as easily." One happy shopper called them "the best flip-flop the world has to offer," before adding "Once I tried them I couldn't believe how comfortable they were. They conform to your actual feet to provide support and relief from foot pain." Pros Quick-dry

Arch support

Good traction

Molded footbed Cons Pricey $70 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $75 at Zappos$75 at REI

Powerstep PowerStep Arch Supporting Thong Sandal Best orthotic flip-flop Sizes: 6 to 11 | Colors: Seven options | Materials: Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyester Powerstep uses podiatrists as consultants for the brand so you know their shoes will give you the all-day support you need. These sleek sandals have a contoured arch, shock-absorbing cushioning, and a deep heel cradle that helps provide stability for your foot. The orthotic sandals also have a non-slip grip on the bottoms and a soft thick thong strap that feels good against the foot. "These flip-flops felt perfect from the first moment I stepped into them. Good fit at the heel, great fit between the toes, and the arch support is wonderful," said one customer. "These flip-flops allow your foot to remain relaxed while walking." Pros Arch support

Comfortable

Shock-absorbing

Cushioned Cons Not the most stylish $61 at Amazon

OOFOS Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandal Best flip-flop for plantar fasciitis Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: Four options | Materials: Closed cell foam These sturdy sandals have an APMA Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health and being of exceptional quality. This flip-flop features the brand’s signature Oofoam technology that helps cushion your foot while you walk. The brand's special tech also absorbs 37% more impact than regular footwear foam and it has a deep heel cup that offers great support for people with ailments like plantar fasciitis. The patented footbed cradles your arches to minimize stress on your feet, knees and back. "These are my latest favorite," Dr. Melissa Lockwood, DPM, tells us. "They last a long time and have a great footbed." Dr. Daughtry agrees, telling us, "They offer great shock absorption and cushioning but great arch support." One of the hundreds of five-star reviewers wrote, "I have plantar fasciitis and thought my flip-flop days were over. [I] was so happy that these were comfortable and that I could wear them for extended periods." Pros Reduces stress

Cushioned

Comfortable

Supportive

APMA Seal of Acceptance

Machine-washable Cons Pricey $75 at Oofos Explore More Buying Options $60 at DSW

Zappos Havaianas Slim Flip-Flop Sandal Best classic flip-flop Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 19 options | Material: Rubber While these flip-flops do have a flat footbed, they are easily one of the most popular options if you are looking for a classic rubber version to wear to the beach or pool. Our Senior Health Editor, April McCormick, considers herself a "flip-flop connoisseur" and says these are by far her favorite pair. Seriously, she has about 50 pairs at home, some of which are up to 15 years old! "They are comfy, indestructible, come in a ton of styles and are easy to clean," she says. Pros Affordable

Durable

Comfortable

Multiple colors Cons No arch support $20 at Zappos Explore More Buying Options $21 at Macys$30 at Bloomingdales

Zappos Birkenstock Gizeh Best adjustable flip-flop Sizes: 4 to 11.5 | Colors: 11 options | Material: Acrylic and polyamide felt fibers, Cork There’s a reason why Birkenstock has been a go-to source for comfortable sandals for several decades. Even Dr. Lockwood gives them the thumbs up for their support. These flip-flops have a molded, rubber-like upper and sole for extra cushioning and support. Besides boasting a cushioned, contoured cork footbed, these flip-flops also, provide ample arch support. The summer-ready shoes come in regular and narrow sizes and feature an adjustable upper strap, so you can easily find a comfortable fit. Pros Durable

Comes in narrow sizes

Comfortable

Arch support Cons Expensive $100 at Zappos Explore More Buying Options $130 at Birkenstock$100 at DSW

Amazon Tkees Solids Flip-Flop Best celeb-approved flip-flop Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: Three options | Material: Leather Looking for a pair of flip-flops that have a more refined and polished feel? Consider investing in this elevated pair by Tkees. The minimalist sandals are made from 100% leather and have even been seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez while she was honeymooning with Ben Affleck. The shoes, made with plush, handcrafted Brazilian cowhide leather, boast a cushioned insole to caress your feet throughout the day. They're sleek and sophisticated — perfect for throwing in your beach bag or tucking into your carry-on for a warm-weather getaway. Our Executive Editor, Nicole Sforza owns the glossy version raving they "add some shimmer and shine to a dress or a pair of shorts while still allowing my toes to breathe. They're fancy flops!" Though she did note she wouldn’t wear them all day long as there is no arch support. If you find the straps are too thin for your liking, our Senior Commerce Editor, Ellie Conley has this version with a thicker strap that she says are "comfortable enough to wear to the beach, to walk my dog, out to dinner — everywhere!" Pros Leather

Comfortable

Stylish

Durable Cons Pricey $60 at Amazon

Zappos Hoka Ora Recovery Flip-Flop Best recovery flip-flop Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 10 options | Material: Synthetic materials Thousands of Zappos customers who suffer from foot ailments like plantar fasciitis and neuroma say this supportive pair from Hoka are the only flip-flops they can wear. It may be thanks to the sandals' contoured footbed and thick cushioned sole, which the brand says provides a "unique fulcrum effect that encourages a smoother transition from heel-strike through toe-off," meaning you can walk in them all day without any pain or discomfort. The sandals cradle your foot to keep them in place and have grooves on the outsole to keep you from slipping on wet surfaces. "I don't think I will wear another flip-flop again. I have plantar fasciitis, but my feet don't hurt wearing these sandals!" Pros Comfortable

Cradles foot

Good Traction

Arch support Cons Pricey $60 at Zappos Explore More Buying Options $60 at Hoka

Sanuk Sanuk Yoga Mat Flip-Flop Best machine-washable flip-flop Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 22 options | Material: Rubber, synthetic materials Available in 22 styles, these sandals have thousands of fans for good reason. For starters, they're made of repurposed yoga mats and are entirely vegan. Plus, they're just as comfortable as that feeling you get when you sink into Savasana at the end of your practice. Not only are they eco-friendly but the flip-flops are incredibly easy to clean too. Seriously, you can just throw them in your washing machine and they come out looking good as new. "If you are on the fence, do not hesitate! It's like walking on a comfy cloud. They will support your feet all day with no fatigue. This is my second pair and I hope they never stop making them," raved one shopper. Pros Eco-friendly

Available in wide sizes

Machine-washable

Comfortable Cons Some shoppers said they run small so check the size chart $24 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $35 at Zappos$35 at Sanuk

ARCHIES Archies Flip-Flop Sandals Best flip-flop with arch support Sizes: 5 to 16 | Colors: 14 options | Material: Closed cell foam For a comfortable and sturdy option that doesn't slip when they get wet, Dr. Daughtry recommends these Archies flip-flops. "They were created in Australia by a physiotherapist who garnered input from leading podiatrists and physiotherapists from Melbourne. They offer a traditional flip-flop and slides. ... I personally have a pair and use them as my 'house slipper', to run errands, and go to the beach or the pool with my daughter," she tells us. The foam material molds to the unique shape of your foot, while the built-in arch support holds your foot in a comfortable position and the elevated heel reduces pressure. Pros Great arch support

Heel cup

Comfortable

Molds to foot Cons Hand wash only $40 at Amazon

Vionic Vionic Bella Toe Post Sandal Best dressy flip-flop Sizes: 5 to 13 | Colors: Nine options | Material: Microfiber, Rubber Dr. Brenner’s personal favorites are from the podiatrist-designed brand Vionic because they meet her criteria for a supportive flip-flop. Not only do the flip-flops have an APMA Seal of Acceptance, but they are also the bestselling pair from the brand thanks to the shock-absorbing cushioning, built-in arch support and heel cup that cradles the foot. The front of the sandal is flexible to allow your foot just the right amount of movement and the comfortable straps have a pretty bow right at the toe post to give them a feminine feel. Bonus: they come in medium, wide and narrow sizes, so you can easily find the right fit. "I have seven pairs of these sandals in different colors. It is the only sandal I am comfortable walking in. Great support but super cute too! Get lots of compliments on them," wrote one five-star reviewer. Pros Great arch support

Shock-absorbing

Cushioned

Stylish

Heel Cup Cons Expensive $90 at Vionic

Skechers Skechers Cali Vinyasa Flip-Flop Best wedge flip-flop Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: Four options | Material: Synthetic yoga foam Looking to add to your height with a pair of flip-flops? Our Senior Commerce Editor, Rory Halperin, suggests this comfy wedge pair from Skechers. "I love wearing cute flip-flops but, over the years, I've had so many pairs that hurt my feet. I came across this Skechers style and love them — the footbed is made from yoga foam so it's super cushiony and comfortable. (Even the piece that goes in between your toes is comfortable!)," she says. Her favorite part is just how versatile they are. "The sandals are casual enough to wear with shorts or jeans but the rhinestones dress them up if you want to wear them with a summer dress in the evening," she adds. The sandals are an inch high, giving you a little boost while still being easy to walk in. While Halperin says they are great for everyday walking, she doesn't recommend wearing them for an all-day walk around Disney World or anything more strenuous. Pros Small wedge

Comfortable

Cushioned

Stylish Cons Not for walking long distances $40 at Amazon

Reef Reef Fanning Sandals Best everyday flip-flop Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 7 options | Material: Rubber Flip-flop connoisseur McCormick loves Reef flip-flops because they’re "classic flip-flops you can wear and walk in for hours thanks to the arch support and comfortable base that has just enough cushion to be comfortable while still being sturdy and supportive." Besides being lightweight, comfy and supportive, this clever pair has a bottle opener built-in at the bottom which lets you "crack me stubby open at the beach," according to McCormick’s Austrailian husband. While they might not be stylish enough for a night on the town, they are a great option for the beach or errands. "I've owned a lot of flip-flops from many brands and these are by far the most comfortable I've ever owned. I would definitely purchase again when I need new ones," said one happy customer. Pros Bottle opener built-in

Good arch support

Lightweight

Comfortable Cons Not super stylish $39 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $39 at Zappos

How we chose the best flip-flops

To figure out which flip-flops deserve a spot in your summer wardrobe, we consulted a mix of podiatrists and our own shopping editors. They weighed in on what to look for when picking the right flip-flops for different needs. We also polled this crew to find out which flip-flops are their favorites — because there's nothing like a firsthand recommendation!

Best flip-flops FAQs

What to look for when shopping for a pair of flip-flops?

Whether you're wearing it to run errands or head to the beach, you want to find a pair of flip-flops that are both comfortable and supportive. To find the option that best suits your needs, there are a number of factors to consider:

Support: "The footbed should be supportive and offer a delve at the end of the shoe for your toes to rest in," says Dr. Daughtry. A contoured footbed is also important as it helps keep your foot supported and in place as you walk. And with any shoe, arch support is essential "to maintain the natural alignment of the foot," Dr. Brenner tells us.

Cushioning: Good cushioning in the footbed will help with shock absorption and make them more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Stability: "A stable sole with a good amount of traction is important. And be sure the sole is non-slip to help prevent injuries," Dr. Brenner tells us. “Ideally, many flip-flops should have some type of heel cup to allow for the heel to nestle in the shoe to avoid walking out of the shoe quite as easily,” adds Dr. Daughtry.

Material: The right material is key for flip-flops. Dr. Brenner suggests "a soft leather or a sturdy synthetic leather" flip-flop for a comfortable and durable option. Rubber styles are good if you need a quick-dry pair for pool days.

Straps: Look for straps that are soft on your feet and won’t cause blisters. Dr. Brenner also recommends options with adjustable straps to customize the fit of the fit flops.

Traction: The shoe's sole should have good traction, especially since flip-flops are typically worn in wet environments like the pool or beach. Look for options that have deep grooves or patterns to prevent you from slipping and sliding.

How should a flip-flop fit?

According to Dr. Brenner, there are three ways to know if your flip-flops fit correctly. First, you need to make sure the length is right. "Your toes should not hang off of the front of the shoe and or your heel shouldn't extend over the edges." Second, you want to make sure the fit is secure, so your foot is not sliding around in the shoe. "I always say a snug fit is best," she tells us. Lastly, you want to make sure your arches are supported. "Some people with flatter feet will gravitate towards shoes that do not offer as much arch support but may actually need that additional support because their feet are too flexible and flatten excessively when walking. People with a higher arch will definitely need ones that have more arch support."

Another insider tip on finding the right fit? Dr. Brenner suggests trying flip-flops on towards the end of the day "because that's when your feet are true to size due to swelling." She also says to make sure you're standing and not just sitting to make sure they measure correctly.

Are flip-flops good for your feet?

"Depending on the planned activity, flip-flops can be a great choice as shoes of any kind are safer than going barefoot," says Dr. Daughtry. "We must protect our feet, especially outside and in public places. As with many things, it is important to remember to wear them in moderation and for the appropriate activity. If overworn, they will not offer enough protection in some circumstances (think hiking in the woods, playing sports or working in the garden). "Dr. Brenner agrees and says the key to flip-flops is wearing them in moderation. “Ultimately they should be used to go to the beach, pool or BBQ."

How to find a pair with the right arch support?

"It's important to find a pair with arch support to avoid potential issues such as plantar fasciitis or tendonitis," says Dr. Daughtry. Dr. Brenner suggests looking for options made from memory foam as it will help with support. She also suggests bending your flip-flops. "Make sure you can't bend the shoe in half like a burrito," she says. "If you can't, the arch support is usually good."

