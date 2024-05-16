The Meater Plus smart meat thermometer drops to a record-low price

When it comes to cooking meat — especially on the grill — it's critical to make sure that you're getting it to the correct temperature. One easy way to do that is to use a smart meat thermometer and, as luck would have it, one of our favorite models is on sale just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The Meater Plus thermometer has dropped to $70 , which is its lowest price ever. It typically costs $100. You can buy it at the sale price at Amazon or from Meater directly .

We've included a newer model, the Meater 2 Plus, in our latest guide to the best grilling gear as it offers some upgrades, including improved temperature accuracy and a waterproof design to support deep fry and sous vide usage. But the original Meater Plus is still plenty capable.

The wireless design allows you to monitor the temperature of your cook from up to 1,000 feet away, Meater claims, though that range drops to a maximum of around 165 feet when obstacles like walls get in the way.

The Meater app aims to help you get consistently strong results by, for instance, estimating the optimal cooking and resting times. It can also provide you with step-by-step directions to follow. You can set up time- and temperature-based alerts and notifications on your phone, tablet and smartwatch to help make sure you're on top of things too.

