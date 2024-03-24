Fire in Shenandoah National Park is 10% contained: March 24 update

The Rocky Branch fire in Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Virginia, is at 10% containment as of Sunday, March 24.

LURAY, VA — Firefighters continue to focus on fire control and containment, according to a Sunday update from Carly Adams, public information officer for the Rocky Branch fire at Shenandoah National Park in Luray.

Saturday's rain helped firefighters with efforts to contain and control the Rocky Branch Fire. With Sunday's drying trend and more firefighters and engines, they will engage to mop-up hot spots and remove hazardous trees, the update said.

Rocky Branch fire

The Rocky Branch fire has been reduced from nearly 1,200 acres down to 987 acres, as of Sunday morning. The North Zone Complex comprises four main fires near and within the GW and Jefferson NF, and totaled 12,915 acres late Saturday, according to the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. Ongoing control efforts will focus on values at risk during a more favorable weather window, along with the arrival of additional resources and crews to the fires.

The fire started Wednesday and by Thursday it spread to 450 acres. The fire is at 10% containment; fuels include hardwood litter and timber; cause unknown. There are 59 personnel on the fire including firefighters, engines, and overhead.

On Saturday, firefighters monitored the fire in Kemp Hollow using established dozer lines along the southern edge of the fire perimeter. The Southern Area Red Complex Incident Management Team arrived to manage thefire. Due to the fire receiving a large amount of moisture and causing hazardous conditions for firefighters, they did not engage in many areas but monitored the fire’s perimeter and were ready to respond, the update said.

On Sunday, more firefighters have arrived. After Saturday's rain, firefighters are looking for hot spots in KempHollow to continue to protect private property in the area using established dozer lines.

Along Skyline Drive, firefighters are checking for hazardous trees and hot spots to ensure the area is safe for firefighters and Shenandoah National Park visitors when the area is reopened.

Smoke

Forecast winds out of the northeast along with the beginning of a dry period will increase potential for localized smoke to push south and west along the Shenandoah Valley between Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah National Park.

DATA: Wildfire smoke map

Roadway visibility

Some smoke mainly in the immediate vicinity of fires will bring reduced visibility after nightfall, the respond program said. Motorists may encounter reduced visibility after nightfall. Motorists may encounter reduced visibility in drainages and valleys as smoke settles in lighter winds near Luray, and roadways near active smoldering in and near the GW Jefferson NF and Shenandoah National Park.

Weather and fire behavior

Friday night into Saturday morning, the fire received just over 1 inch of wetting rain. This helped to slow the fire’s spread and clear smoke to reveal hot spots to firefighters.

The weather Sunday is expected to be sunny and around 50 degrees. Wind from the north will increase this afternoon, with gusts as high as 22 mph, which will dry out the fire’s fuel and increase the likelihood of burning and falling tree branches. Sunday night forecast calls for clear skies with low around 27 degrees. Wind from the northeast will calm this evening.

Monday is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Another front is approaching mid-week potentially bringing rain.

Temporary flight restrictions

No current flight restrictions. Unmanned Aircraft (drone) use is prohibited in Shenandoah National Park. Drones risk firefighter safety and prevent firefighters from flying aircraft to control the fire.

Safety

Please be aware firefighters may be working along Skyline Drive, Highway 211 East, and Thornton Gap Entrance. Rain and wind have weakened tree branches, resulting in hanging tree limbs that are hazardous to firefighters and the public.

Road closure

Skyline Drive is closed from Thornton Gap (milepost 31.5) to Mathews Arm Campground (milepost 22.1).

Trail closures

Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap

Rocky Branch

Neighbor Mountain

Jeremys Run

Hull School Trail from Skyline Drive to Thornton River Upper Trail

Thornton River Upper Trail from intersection of Hull School Trail to Skyline Drive

Structure closure

Byrds Nest 4

Fire restrictions

A complete fire ban is in place for Shenandoah National Park. No open-air fires permitted.

Air pollution reached unhealthy levels in Shenandoah Valley as a result of the fires. The News Leader’s wildfire and smoke map is available to track the ongoing conditions.

More: New team arrives to contain Shenandoah National Park Rocky Branch fire

More: Fatal crash Wednesday in Augusta County sparked 300-acre fire

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Shenandoah National Park fire is 10% contained March 24, Luray VA