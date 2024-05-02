April proves to be exceptionally violent in Jackson, MS. See homicide totals for month

Clarion Ledger reporting shows the City of Jackson has seen 45 homicides from Jan. 1 to April 30, 2024, with an alarming trend of the murders occurring during the month of April.

In April 2024, there were 16 reported murders in Jackson. The Jackson Police Department is investigating 15 of the cases, and the Capitol Police are investigating one.

That April number could grow. The death case of Dau Mabil has not been ruled a homicide, though his brother Bul Mabil has alleged foul play. Also, on the last night of April, a man was pulled from the Pearl River. No announcement as to a cause of death has been determined. The April figure also does not include deaths outside Jackson within Hinds County such as the homicide at a nightclub in Utica.

Of the 16 reported Jackson homicides in April, at least 40% were found to be a result of interpersonal violence — personal disputes between romantic partners, family members or friends that turn deadly.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade told the Clarion Ledger that these situations occur due to individuals not knowing how to "deal with conflict," so people resort to using a gun to "resolve their issues."

"This is a lose, lose situation for the family of the victim, the family of the suspect and also for the City of Jackson as a whole," Wade said.

Jackson Police Department Chief of Police Joseph Wade

'Never forgotten. I love you, Dad': Funeral held for veteran firefighter Gerald Bates, who died during a domestic dispute

On April 7, a firefighter was shot and killed following a domestic dispute inside a South Jackson home in the 200 block of Ferguson Drive.

On April 9, a registered nurse was killed by a former Jackson police officer, who was also an ex-partner, at an apartment complex off Parkway Drive near Old Canton Road.

On April 22, a woman died at a hospital after being run over several times by a vehicle in a suspected domestic dispute.

Wade told the Clarion Ledger that the department takes these incidents "very seriously" and is actively working to hold "perpetrators accountable" for any crimes committed.

"We're starting a 'Community Conflict Resolution Training' that is going to be held at the Jackson Police Training Academy starting next week. We're still building out what it will look like, but it's our strategy of trying to help families navigate conflict where it does not have to end in someone losing their life. This is for adults, and it is for juveniles," Wade said.

Family members hold hands

Court debate on Dau Mabil disappearing: Widow denies any connection to death of Dau Mabil. Texts show a strained marriage

Here are Jackson murders by month in 2024. All were investigated by JPD:

In January, there were 12 murders.

In February, there were four murders.

In March, there were 13 murders.

In April, there were 16 murders as of the time of publication.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Homicide totals for Jackson, MS, for April 2024