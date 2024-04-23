Woman dead after being run over by vehicle in suspected domestic dispute in Jackson

A woman died at a hospital Monday after being run over several times by a vehicle in a suspect domestic dispute, according to Jackson Police Detective Tommie Brown.

Brown told the Clarion Ledger the victim, Taurniqwa Mcelvaine, suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene in the 300 block of Queen Alexandria Lane. According to a Monday press release, Mcelvaine was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she later died.

Brown told the Clarion Ledger police have identified a person of interest, who is believed to have run over Mcelvaine and driven Mcelvaine's vehicle to the area of Saint Charles Street, where officers located and recovered the victim's vehicle.

Brown confirmed that Mcelvaine's vehicle is believed to be the weapon used in the incident.

Jackson police officials told the Clarion Ledger Mcelvaine's death marks the 11th confirmed homicide of April 2024.

Anyone who has additional information relating to this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

