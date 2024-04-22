1 man, 1 woman dead after murder-suicide shooting on Belvedere Drive in Jackson, police say

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story deals with mental health issues and you can find information about help for mental health issue at the bottom of the story.

One man and one woman are dead after a Saturday murder-suicide shooting in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive in Jackson, according to Jackson Police Detective Tommie Brown.

Brown said it is believed that an unidentified female victim shot an unidentified male victim.

After shooting the male, the female then shot herself.

Brown said the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Brown said.

Where to get help

Mississippi's Department of Mental Health has resources available throughout the state and maintains a website to help anyone who needs services find somewhere close to home.

In the Jackson area, Hinds County Behavioral Health offers services for both adults and children as well as a 24-hour hotline for anyone experiencing a crisis who needs immediate assistance. To schedule an appointment, call 601-321-2400. HCBS's 24-hour crisis line is 601-955-6381.

In the Hattiesburg area, Pine Belt Mental Health Resources is ready to help. The agency has services available for children and adults as well as those with dependency issues or have intellectual or developmental disabilities. To schedule an appointment, call 601-544-4641. The 24-hour crisis line is 888-330-7772.

The Memphis area of Mississippi is covered by Region 4 Mental Health Services and serves DeSoto, Benton, Tishomingo, Alcorn, Tippah and Prentiss counties.

To schedule an appointment in Benton or DeSoto County, call 662-449-1971. In Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo counties, call 662-286-9883.

To find help near you, visit mentalhealthms.com/find-services. If you are in crisis and need immediate help, call 988 or 911. Region 4's 24-hour crisis line is 888-287-4443.

The Department of Mental Health also has a helpline at 877-210-8513 for those looking for local services near them.

If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

— Lici Beveridge contributed to this report.

