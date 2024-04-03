Jackson sees 13 homicide victims, 11 killed by gunfire, in March

Clarion Ledger reporting shows Jackson had 13 murders in the month of March alone, making it the deadliest month since the start of 2024.

Of the 13 March victims, 11 were killed by gunfire, and about 55% of those who were killed by gunfire had been "shot multiple times" based on reports from the Jackson Police Department.

The news comes after four people in total were killed in February and 12 in January.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the type of guns recovered from the crime scenes are "concerning."

Wade said officers are confiscating assault rifles, guns with Glock switches and guns with extended clips and barrels on the end.

"You are talking about guns that can eject 20, 30, 40 rounds within seconds. You are not going to survive that encounter," Wade said. "(The guns) are very concerning to me and should be concerning to all law enforcement and community members.

"From a law enforcement perspective, there's no type of armor or gear that we have that can stop those rounds. But that's what we are faced with every single day."

Who has died in Jackson in March?

