Family of Dau Mabil question Capitol Police investigation, compare death to Emmett Till

Family members of Dau Mabil, speaking at a Thursday afternoon press conference called by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, are questioning the investigation into a Belhaven-man's disappearance, saying they suspect foul play and comparing his death to the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

On Thursday, Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett confirmed the body of Mabil was found Saturday in the Pearl River near Brookhaven — nearly three weeks after and 60-miles away from where Mabil was reported missing in late March. Everett said an autopsy conducted, "did not reveal any type of foul play."

Flyers of Dau Mabil were put up on posts and cars all over Jackson to ask for the public's help in finding Mabil. On Thursday, Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett confirmed the body of Mabil was found Saturday in the Pearl River in Brookhaven — nearly three weeks after and 60-miles away from where he was reported missing.

But Mabil's brother, Bul Mabil, along with attorney Lisa Ross and Mabil's foster mom, Valeena Greer, are questioning the Lawrence County Sheriff's findings. They criticized the investigation conducted by Capitol Police as "insufficient" and have requested the Jackson Police Department to assist.

Calls to the Lawrence County Sheriff seeking comment for this story were not immediately returned Thursday evening.

"At this time I feel it is very insufficient of the investigation they have conducted," Bul Mabil said at the press conference. "How in the world did someone walk a trail in Jackson, Mississippi, end up 60 miles away from where they were walking in broad daylight? Is there a cover-up? Is there a cover-up from the Capitol Police Department?"

Capitol Police and JPD have concurrent jurisdiction in Jackson. But since Mabil lived within the Capital Complex Improvement District, that gives Capitol Police lead jurisdiction on the case. Capitol Police were notified of the mayor's press conference, but could not make it, Lumumba said.

"The preliminary autopsy revealed that the body found in Lawrence County was believed to be that of Mr. Dau Mabil," said Bailey Martin, Mississippi Department of Public Safety's public information officer, in a written statement issued in response to the questions raised at the press conference about the Capitol Police investigation. "Official DNA confirmation is expected to be received by next week. Due to this being an open and active investigation, no further details or information will be released at this time." the statement reads.

Previously, Bul Mabil led a petition against Dau’s wife, Karissa Bowley, Capitol Police and other defendants, according to court documents, to prevent the release of the remains "so that crucial evidence will not be exterminated.” Bowley was not in attendance with Mabil's other family members at the mayor's press conference.

Bul Mabil, seen here in this April 1, 2024 file photo, is questioning the Capitol Police's investigation into his brother, Dau Mabil's, disappearance. He said he suspects foul play.

Judge Dewayne Thomas granted a temporary restraining order and an injunction to block the release of the human remains "currently presumed" to be Dau.

While they did not provide any information regarding why they believe there was foul play, the family has called for an independent medical examination once they are in possession of Mabil's body.

Earlier on Thursday, Bul Mabil and Ross held a separate press conference at the Museum Trail entrance in Belhaven Heights where Mabil was last seen. According to Mississippi Today, Ross said there is video surveillance from the area that shows what is believed to be several people moving a body into a truck.

"Dau's brother and his foster mother mentioned the name of Emmett Till, and they did not mention that name lightly. We know what happened to Emmett Till," Ross said. "There are similarities to the story. Dau goes missing in Jackson … some three weeks later his body is found floating in the Pearl River. We must ask questions. We must have an independent autopsy so we can be certain as to what really happened to Dau."

Jackson's Chief of Police Joseph Wade said he has not yet examined the evidence in the case, but JPD will continue to work alongside the Capitol Police.

"I can say this with certainty, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered," Wade said, adding that he has reached out to U.S. Attorney Todd Gee, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who all have committed to helping with the investigation.

"It's important to know that nobody that has appeared before you says that (there was foul play) lightly," Lumumba added after Wade. "Obviously there are things we can't share … But based on what we do know, we do know that there needs to be a continued investigation."

Lumumba said he has been in contact with U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson who has asked the U.S. Department of Justice for assistance into the investigation.

Dau Mabil left his home in Belhaven Heights on Monday, March 25, 2024. Bowley said Mabil sent her a text message at 11:58 a.m. saying he was going on a walk and left his phone at home to charge. She said that was not unusual.

Bowley said she expected to hear from him by mid-afternoon March 25, but she didn't. Mabil was last seen on video footage at 12:20 p.m. March 25 in the southbound direction on Jefferson Street, just north of High Street.

