Body recovered from Pearl River in Jackson, police say

Law enforcement officials recovered a body from the Pearl River on Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday press release issued by the Jackson Police Department.

The news release states that at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, detectives began to investigate a report of a deceased subject discovered by a fisherman in the Pearl River near I-20 and US-80.

Officials said the deceased subject appears to be a male victim.

The unidentified body was located on the "embankment near the water's edge," the release states.

"At this time no identification has been made, neither is there any current indication of foul play," the media release states.

Dau Mabil disappearance court hearing: Widow denies any connection to death of Dau Mabil. Texts show a strained marriage

Pearl River, looking north from the U.S. 80 bridge in Jackson

Authorities said JPD homicide detectives, JPD Precinct 2 officers, Hinds County Emergency Medical Services, the Rankin County Sheriff's Office, the Richland Police Department and the Jackson Fire Department all responded to the scene.

If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Body found in Pearl River in Jackson