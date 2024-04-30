Texts from Dau Mabil and his wife show a strained marriage shortly before he went missing

Court documents in the death case of Dau Mabil have revealed details of a strained relationship between Mabil and his wife Karissa Bowley.In the days leading up to Mabil's disappearance, texts messages revealed Bowley’s concerns with Dau’s drinking and alleged verbal and physical abuse.The findings were first mentioned by Lisa Ross, an attorney for Dau’s brother Bul Mabil, during a Tuesday hearing.According to court records, the following message was sent from Bowley to Pamela Griffin on March 7:“Dau is having a hard time, and he’s not ‘behaving’ for lack of a better term. He’s drinking a lot and just doesn’t treat me and our now-former housemate well... Oh yeah, I meant to say I’m staying with my mom and dad, near him, and I’m still in contact with him, just not staying in the house with him,” Bowley wrote.Meanwhile, court records show Dau also told Griffin that he was considering leaving Bowley in a March 22 text, which was sent three days before his disappearance.“Hey, I think I’m done with Karissa. She does not know how to control her emotions. So, I’m going to rework (sic) I’m figuring out things. It probably will be for the best,” Dau wrote.Another text from Mabil stated that Bowley had been “listening to some feminist podcast almost all day every day, and she’s just been wanting to argue with me about any small thing. I told her I’m not doing that anymore. She’s been super struggling controlling her emotions and really starting to get to me. I can’t do that anymore.”These messages became public more than a month after Mabil went missing and weeks after his body was pulled from the Pearl River in Lawrence County.According to Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett, an autopsy revealed that no foul play was involved in his death. Bul Mabil believes there was foul play.Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas heard Tuesday arguments on whether he should modify or dissolve his April 18 injunction preventing the release of Dau Mabil’s remains until an independent autopsy could be conducted.

“I'm not here to chastise anyone. I'm here today to try and find out a proper solution to a problem that would now exists, and what needs to be done to show all parties who have an interest in the live and the unfortunate death of this man who all has been done to find a real and actual cause of this band's disappearance, in his untimely death,” Thomas said.

Bul Mabil has tears streaming down his face as he speaks during a press conference to ask for the public's help in finding his brother, Dau Mabil, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson on Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. Bul Mabil traveled from Houston, Texas after he heard his brother went missing.

On April 26, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety filed a motion asking Hinds County Judge Dewayne Thomas to dissolve the previous order he handed down which blocked the release of Dau Mabil’s body until an independent autopsy could be conducted.

Mabil went missing in late March. His remains were found in the Pearl River on April 13.

Thomas issued his order on April 18, at the behest of Bul Mabil, who suspects foul play and compared Dau's death to the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

Claire Barker, an attorney for Public Safety, said Thomas lacked jurisdiction in handing down the ruling, saying the order, as a result, is “void.”

“Relief cannot be granted to the plaintiff as a matter of law because he is not the next of kin, and lacks the capacity to bring this claim,” she wrote, referring to Bul Mabil.

According to court documents filed on April 20, Bowley asked Thomas to amend his order, saying, as Mabil’s widow, she is his next of kin.

The state’s filing backs up Bowley’s contention, pointing to federal law that gives a spouse the priority to authorize the disposition of a person’s remains, followed by a surviving child who is 18 years or older, a grandchild who is 18 or older, a surviving parent, and then a surviving sibling who is 18 or older.

Bowley said when the court handed down the order, she still had not been informed that Dau had died and was continuing her search for him.

Karissa Bowley, Dau Mabil's wife, speaks during a press conference to ask for the public's help in finding Mabil at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson on Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. "We all deserve love, and my love is Dau," Bowley said at the time, pleading for the public to send in camera footage or any tips they may have on his whereabouts.

“While the hearing was taking place, Karissa continued efforts to search for her husband, prayerfully believing he was alive, until Capitol Police arrived at the couple’s home at approximately 11:45 a.m. on April 18, 2024, and told Karissa the autopsy results,” her attorney Paloma Wu wrote. “This court’s order regarding her husband’s remains [was] issued before Karissa even learned that Dau was dead.”

She went on to say that she would support an independent autopsy but was never summoned to court to answer her brother-in-law’s complaint.

Barker also said the Department of Public Safety was not notified of the April 18 hearing where the injunction was granted.

“Because of this fatal defect, the court has no personal jurisdiction over MDPS. The existence of personal jurisdiction… depends on the presence of reasonable notice to the defendant that an action has been brought,” Baker wrote.

Baker added that ordering injunctive relief against MDPS or any law enforcement agency “is improper if it seeks to interfere, impede or direct the manner in which the Mississippi State Medical Examiner conducts its investigation of a death affecting the public interest.”

According to Rule 4 of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure, legal process for any state agency must be served to the Attorney General’s Office.

“It is undisputed that process was never served upon the Attorney General in this matter.”

This is a developing story. The hearing is ongoing.

