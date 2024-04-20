Funeral held for veteran firefighter Gerald Bates, who died during a domestic dispute

Family members, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday at New Horizon Church International to mourn the loss of veteran firefighter Gerald "Buster" Bates, who was killed April 7.

Inside the church at the altar, Bates' body was in an open brown casket with an American flag draped over it. The open casket sat in the middle of a row of red, white and blue roses.

Bates served at the Jackson Fire Department for nearly 10 years, stationed at JFD's station 5. He also worked at the Byram Fire Department. Bates graduated from Forest Hill High School in 1994.

Shortly before the service began, Gerrica Denise Bates and Mary Gerallisa Bates ― Gerald’s two daughters ― stood over Gerald's body and shed tears.

Daughters Gerrica and Mary Gerallisa Bates lay flowers on their father, veteran firefighter Gerald Bates, at New Horizon Church International in Jackson, Miss, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Gerrica and Mary said their final goodbyes by closing the door of Gerald's casket.

"My dad brought joy and happiness into every room," Mary said before speaking to her dad. "You may be gone, but your memories are still here in my heart. You will never be forgotten. This is not goodbye; this is see you later. I love you, Dad."

On April 7, Bates, 49, was shot and killed during a domestic dispute and Tammie Williams, 41, faces a murder charge for the incident that occurred inside a South Jackson house in the 200 block of Ferguson Drive.

Family members said Bates and Williams had a cohabiting relationship for more than 10 years.

At the time of the incident, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said firefighters went to conduct a wellness check on Bates at the Ferguson residence. That is when authorities found Bates dead. Bates succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams, who armed and barricaded herself inside the home for more than an hour after the shooting, faces charges for murder. Her bond was denied.

During the Saturday ceremony, tears, laughs, memories and heartfelt speeches filled the sanctuary with more than 100 people as family members shared the impact Gerald had on their lives and others.

Byram Firefighter and Jackson Fire Captain Robert Elbert laughs as Jackson Fire Captain Karlen Bogen tells a story about Gerald Bates helping him out of a hole in a burning building during Bates' funeral at New Horizon Church International in Jackson, Miss, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. "'You remember when I saved your life?'' Bates would say to him often, Bogen said.

Angela Bates, Gerald's sister-in-law, shared memories of Gerald's "kind heart" and "infectious laugh," painting a picture of a man who was loved and respected by many people who knew him.

"To know him is to truly love him. You couldn't help but to love Buster," Angela said. "He brought so much joy into our lives. The outpour of love that we have witnessed of the last couple of weeks has simply been astounding, and it speaks volumes to Buster's character."

"I say to my brother-in-love, rest well. You will never be forgotten. We love you eternally," Angela said.

Fellow firefighters who spoke at the funeral service described Gerald’s personality as that of a "comedian" and spoke of how much loyalty and unwavering commitment Gerald had for his job.

"Buster informed his sister that he would always come by my office, and he would try to make me laugh. And being the fire chief, you sometimes just can't let your guard down," said Byram Fire Department Chief Fred Green. "But he would come by and try to make me laugh, and I said, 'Haha, alright Buster.' Then, I would close the door, fall out laughing and say, 'This guy is something else.'"

Jackson Fire Department Chief Willie Owens said, "To all firefighters, Gerald was a good example of a person who was always happy-go-lucky. He was always smiling. We should all want to live our lives like Gerald did."

Samuel Harrion, Gerald's JFD coworker and friend, said, “He was a great guy. He loved being a fireman, and he loved to serve. I’m really going to miss him. I thought I could speak more of him, but I’m just too heartbroken at the moment."

Ledireada Kent, human resource officer for the City of Bryam, said the following people sent a resolution: Jackson Fire Department, Byram Fire Department, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, House of Representative D-63 Stephanie Foster, House Speaker Jason White, House of Representative D-69 Grace Butler-Washington, House of Representative D-68 Zakiya Summers, Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair.

As Gerald’s casket was rolled out of the church by Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home staff, some members of the Jackson Fire Department, Byram Fire Department and Jackson Police Department gave Bates and his family one final salute.

The casket of veteran firefighter Gerald Bates is put into a hearse for transport to the burial after the service at New Horizon Church International in Jackson, Miss, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

