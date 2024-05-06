Amazon's standard Kindle is on sale for $80

Amazon’s entry-level 16GB Kindle is on sale for $80 , which is a discount of 20 percent. This is the latest iteration of the standard ereader, dating back to 2022. Amazon doesn’t do too many Kindle hardware updates, so we don’t know if this sale precludes a forthcoming refresh. The sale covers both the black and blue denim versions.

The Kindle is one of the most iconic brands in the ereader space, and for good reason. Amazon has been pumping them out for 17 years . This model actually made our list of the best ereaders , and we recommend it for anyone shopping for a budget-friendly reading tablet. We loved the price, which is made even more alluring by today’s sale, and the huge ebook selection via Amazon.

We also liked how easy it is to use. Even if you’ve never held an ereader in your life, you’ll be quickly turning pages in no time. There are a bunch of customization options, allowing you to fiddle with font type, font size, margins and more. You can even save a bunch of settings together as a “theme”, which is handy in households with more than one reader. The integration with audio books is also nice, as it ensures you’ll be on the same page no matter how you absorb the content.

This ereader isn’t waterproof and it lacks many of the add-ons common with more expensive models. The standard Kindle is about as basic as this tech gets, but as a one-purpose device, are extra bells and whistles really necessary? I splurged for the fancier Kindle Scribe , which comes with a stylus, but I kind of wish I didn’t. Since buying it, I’ve read like 150 books and written approximately zero notes. Simple is better, and cheaper.

As with most Kindles, there are ads on the lock-screen, which may be a dealbreaker for some. I fully understand aversion to advertisements, they generally suck, but I’ve never found them to be a problem on Kindles. I barely notice them.

