Human remains pulled form Pearl River thought to be missing Belhaven man. Autopsy ordered

A Hinds County Chancery Court judge on Thursday ordered an autopsy to be conducted on human remains presumed to be those of a Belhaven man who went missing in late March, court documents show.

Thomas writes that the Mississippi State Crime Lab will conduct the autopsy of a body which "fit the description" of 37-year-old Dau Mabil. The body was found in the Pearl River near Brookhaven by fishermen Monday morning.

Dau's brother Bul Mabil led a petition against Dau’s wife, Karissa Bowley, Capitol Police and other defendants, according to court documents, because Bul wanted to prevent the release of the remains "so that crucial evidence will not be exterminated.”

In agreement, Thomas granted a temporary restraining order and an injunction to block the release of the human remains "currently presumed" to be Dau.

Thomas ordered the autopsy to be done "as expeditiously as possible."

“Given the nature of (Dau's) disappearance and the location of the body found, it is likely that an autopsy will be required to determine if foul play was involved,” Thomas wrote.

Bul Mabil cries as he speaks about his brother, Dau Mabil, during a press conference to ask for the public's help in finding Dau at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson on April 1, 2024. "Please help Dau to come home," Bul said, asking the public to send in any information they might have.

'Please help us find him:' Family of missing Belhaven resident urges the public for help in finding loved one

Dau Mabil left his home in Belhaven Heights on Monday, March 25, 2024, and has not been seen since.

According to Bowley, Dau sent her a text message at 11:58 a.m. saying he was going on a walk and left his phone at home to charge. Bowley said this was not unusual.

Bowley said she expected to hear from him by mid-afternoon March 25, but she didn't.

Mabil was last seen on video footage at 12:20 p.m. March 25 in the southbound direction on Jefferson Street, just north of High Street.

