10 best Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving day 2023

Black Friday means different things to different people. For some, it's a day of turkey-induced naps, while for others it means getting the entirety of their holiday shopping done and dusted. For some — like us editors here at Yahoo — it's actually been a month-long marathon of combing through thousands of deals as they drop to find the best.

So if you're wondering if you can shop Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving, the short answer: Yes! And luckily for you, we've spent time rounding up the very best retailers already have to offer.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 If the AirPods don't appeal to you, the Pros might. These earbuds come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and many more features, but the standout reason to try these? They're comfortable and perfect for all-day wear. Oh yeah, and they're at one of the lowest prices they've ever been. $190 at Amazon

Walmart Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $86 $369 Save $283 At just 3.2 pounds, this lightweight stick vac is mightier than it appears. It transforms into a handheld and comes with multiple attachments to tackle messes in practically every part of your home. We've only seen it on sale for less than this once (though not by much) — and at any rate, it's 78% off, making this an exceptional deal. It's even cheaper than it is at Amazon. $86 at Walmart

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." $750 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much room in your kitchen. It features four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. Lowest price we've seen! $69 at Walmart

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 This TV is almost 50% off, with a price tag of just $65. That's unbelievable on its own — hard to believe TVs would ever be this affordable! It's a great size for keeping in the kitchen or as a bedroom set, and the Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to browse the built-in interface to find your favorite shows. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoors exist (and can be had for half price!)? Their soft, hollow-fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price we've seen — just $13 per pillow. Save $25 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Coach Outlet Coach Rowan Satchel With Puffy Diamond Quilting $199 $498 Save $299 In beautiful Deep Berry and Classic Black, this elegant and efficient satchel includes a plethora of pockets for organization and storage, and both handles and a drop strap for ease of wear. For nearly a whopping $300 off, your wallet will love it for more reasons than just its practicality. $199 at Coach Outlet

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and happens to be 67% off (the best price we've ever seen)! $10 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday sale dropped back on Nov. 17 — and the retailer continues to drop fresh deals daily. Still, expect more deals on TVs and laptops as well as Amazon-owned tech, such as the Echo Dot and Fire Stick.

“Watch for special promotions to drop the cost of Audible Premium Plus by 60% for three months, or for Amazon to offer a $5 coupon off print book purchases of $20,” says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, who notes the importance of a Prime membership this Black Friday. “Prime members have the advantage, as their membership can provide early access to select Lightning Deals,” she says. “These are difficult to grab as the very best ones sell out in an instant, so Prime members having an extra window of opportunity to shop is invaluable.” If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get access to new movies, free shipping and two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Walmart kicked off its official online Black Friday sale Nov. 22. On Black Friday, the retailer will open its stores at 6 a.m. local time.

“At Walmart, you can find major discounts on items across a wide variety of categories — however, the biggest deals are in tech and home goods,” says Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten. Ramhold says to look for toys too, like “Nerf starting at $3, Lego starting at $7 and board games for as little as $5.”

Target Black Friday deals are already live online now, and you can shop in-person from when the retailer's doors open at 6 a.m. local time.

“Target is great for shopping both Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” especially for Target super fans, says Ramhold. “RedCard members will get extra benefits in the form of 5% back and free two-day shipping on tons of items as well, on top of Target's already affordable prices. This one is going to be best for toy deals, as we expect to see huge discounts (up to 85% off) as well as BOGO promotions to sweeten the deals.”

You can already shop great Black Friday deals now online at Kohl's, but if you prefer the brick-and-mortar way of shopping, the retailer will be opening its doors starting at 5 a.m. local time.

"Kohl's is especially good for clothing and shoes around this time of year, but it's going to be particularly beneficial to those who shop the store regularly and are familiar with Kohl's Cash, as that is often the element that makes some of the deals so notable,” Ramhold says.

The outdoor retailer is famously closed on Black Friday, but you can still shop all the outdoor goods for less now during REI's online Black Friday sale.

The retailer is offering huge discounts on technology products such as Apple MacBook Airs, Android phones, and Samsung TVs right now during its Black Friday sale. Head in store should you wish on Black Friday starting when the retailer opens its doors at as early as 5 a.m. local time, in most locations.

At this legendary department store, you can already get Black Friday deals on “a little bit of all kinds of things, from toys to dinnerware to clothing to bedding and more,” says Ramhold.

“But its standout offers usually revolve around home items and small kitchen appliances, thanks to rebates on the latter that usually make them especially affordable.” Gall adds, “Shoppers can expect incredible savings for Black Friday, from KitchenAid appliances and cookware to bedding and bath essentials to furniture.”

Looking for deals on tools? Black Friday could be your day. At Home Depot, you can score tools for up to 50% off, while Lowe's has Black Friday discounts on specific brands like Craftsman and offer gift cards with select purchase amounts. Both retailers will open their doors on Black Friday starting at 6 a.m. local time.

“Home Depot and Lowe's don't do as splashy sales as some of the big-box contenders, but they have great values on Black Friday for big-ticket home items, smart home devices, home security bundles, grills, tool sets, power tools and even ladders. They're also some of the best sources of appliance package deals,” says McGrath.

What day is Black Friday 2023?

Officially, Black Friday 2023 starts on Friday, Nov. 24, but many retailers – including Amazon — have launched their Black Friday sales already. Because of this, many people are starting to refer to the entire month as "Black November."

Why is it called Black Friday?

Because it's such a major day for commerce, the term "Black Friday" refers to businesses going from being "in the red" (losing money) to "in the black" (making a profit).

Are Black Friday deals still as good as they used to be?

Though not as in-person as it used to be, you'll be able to find the same deals online and in-store at most retailers, though it's always wise to check the retailer's website first, in case it's a web-exclusive deal. Many times, retailers will match their online prices in-store if they're cheaper, so it's always worth asking.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday?

You can expect to find many all-time low prices on Black Friday and throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday. Our Yahoo Life shopping experts are constantly tracking prices to find you the best deals, and we'll be updating our Black Friday content around the clock.

Will Apple do Black Friday 2023?

Here's a not-so-fun fact: Apple barely participates in all the Black Friday madness. You may find a tiny discount from the company here and there, or maybe a gift card with purchase, which is what it's doing this year. Annoying? Completely. Come on, Apple, get with the program!

You can still shop Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, AirTags, iPads and more at Amazon and other big-name retailers.

How does Amazon handle Black Friday compared to Prime Day?

October and early November sales, like Amazon Prime Day, “tend to be dress rehearsals for Black Friday,” says McGrath.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals to look out for

Let's get down to the nitty-gritty: Gall believes that retailers’ overstock categories will be the biggest predictor of Black Friday gold. That includes “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” she says.

But she notes that Black Friday will also focus on “bigger ticket items, such as tech, including laptops, TVs and more.” And that seems to be the general consensus: McGrath, Masiello and Ramhold agree that sales on personal tech items will be the bread and butter of Black Friday 2023. Here are some of the favorites in this race:

Laptops: Ramhold calls these “one of the quintessential Black Friday items” and says to “watch for prices to drop as low as $90 for things like simple Chromebooks while laptops, in general, could be priced as low as $229 or see discounts up to $800 off.”

Smartphones: Ramhold predicts major retailers will offer the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds, “which can be used on later purchases and boost the value of these deals.”

TVs: McGrath says to look to the major retailers and study their Black Friday ads so you can pounce on the TV you want before it’s gone. “Stock sells out quickly on the best-priced sets, and there are always a few headline-making deals that get a ton of hype and sell out in minutes,” she says. “Zero in on the 4K TV you want, have some backups and get ready to shop as soon as the Black Friday sale kicks off.”

Cameras: Expect deals on everything from Instax cameras to DSLRs, says Ramhold.

Apple products: Look out for great deals on AirPods, especially AirPods Pro, which are “still immensely popular, and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy will likely offer the lowest price of the year," says McGrath. She also recommends getting ready to pounce on a new Apple Watch Series 9.

Toys: Historically, the best toy sales happen in December, says Ramhold, but “Black Friday toy deals should be pretty big.” She says to expect up to 85% off at major stores.

Kitchen appliances: McGrath says KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch. These are expensive, and Black Friday deals knock the price down to almost affordable for many shoppers. But last year we saw deals on KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so be ready to jump on a good deal if you see it.

Shopping Strategies for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving day

Do your research: Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, advises to make a list of items that you're interested in buying, then note their current prices at the retailers you like to shop. That way, you’ll be able to spot a great Black Friday deal as soon as you see it. “The most important thing is to know exactly what you want. What specs you want in a TV or laptop and which headphones you want,” says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. “Consumers shouldn’t assume that just because a product is discounted it’s the best price out there. I recommend checking for the product on one to two other retailers to compare the regular price with a potential 'sale' price to ensure you’re actually getting the best deal,” echoes Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten.

Stay on top of the ads: Pay attention as Black Friday ads come out, says Ramhold. “It may be helpful to follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up for their email newsletters as well, since they may announce the ad release that way as well as other important details, like when the sales will begin.” Gall calls the ads “your Black Friday road map for deals.”

Check out holiday price guarantees: Have a few favorite retailers? “Check to see if they're offering any kind of price match or guarantee for Black Friday,” advises Ramhold. The idea is that you’ll know if you can request your preferred retailer match the price of a competitor during a Black Friday event, or if you'll have to shop the competitor instead. “And if there's a price guarantee in place, it's good to know that if you buy something early on and it later drops in price, you'll be able to receive a price adjustment for the difference.”

Try to get cash back: “In addition to doing a price comparison, you can ensure you are getting the absolute best price by stacking deals to maximize savings,” says Gall. “Cash-back services like Rakuten allow you to earn cash back on top of sale prices. For extra savings, plan to apply promo codes or digital coupons, and use a rewards credit card to extra earn points or cash back.”

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.