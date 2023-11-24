Lowe’s Black Friday deals 2023: 9 best sales to shop today

After a full month of Black Friday deals dropping daily, the official day is finally here. And Lowe's Black Friday sale is stuffed with some amazing deals (we're talking low, low prices on power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuums, even home decor) — so it's the perfect time to check some gifts off your list. You'll find thousands (yes, thousands) of options for up to 50% off. But don't worry — we've waded through the sale, plucked the treasures and listed them all below.

Need anything yourself? A festive pre-lit Christmas tree for half off? A Ninja blender marked down by 70 bucks? Your wish is Lowe's command. Get to it before the best stuff sells out. Then if you've still got some gas in the tank, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals across the internet, complete with expert shopping tips.

Lowe's DeWalt 6-Piece Oscillating Tool Kit $99 $199 Save $100 Got a DIYer on your list? This bestselling ensemble can be used for everything from making clean cuts to sanding and smoothing. It comes with a universal accessory adaptor, two blades, battery, charger and kit bag, and is compatible with most oscillating tool brands. Plus, it has three speeds and doesn't require a wrench to swap out the attachments. "We’ve been doing some work on our office and this tool has helped us a tremendous amount," raved a handy reviewer. "It's been used to cut carpet, ceiling tile, rivets and sand cabinets. It's a great multitool. You may not think you have a need for it, but there will come a time you can use it and you will slowly see yourself grabbing this more and more. The variable trigger is great, as you can get any speed you need. If you have a long cut or process, you can pull the trigger for max speed on [the] selected setting and push the lock button. Then you can carry on, giving your finger a break. It has a quick-change head, which is great for blade adjustments or changing tool heads. You can’t go wrong with this tool." $99 at Lowe's

Lowe's Worx Power Share Battery Handheld Leaf Blower $129 $179 Save $50 'Tis the season for falling leaves, and if your yard has bushels of them, you'll want a way to easily zap 'em up. This highly rated handheld machine weighs just 4.4 pounds, but can rev up to 75 mph to bust through lawn messes with ease. "I have to say I wasn't expecting much from a battery-powered blower," admitted a shopper. "I tried it today, and I was really pleased. Put it to the test of blowing some big piles of leaves, wet from heavy rain, that had accumulated in corners near my house over the fall and winter. This thing packs quite a punch! It's powerful, lightweight and for typical use like clearing sidewalks after mowing, the battery life will be fine. I estimate that I got about 40-45 minutes out of it." $129 at Lowe's

Lowe's Craftsman 230-Piece Tool Set with Hard Case $129 $219 Save $90 The tool obsessive in your life is sure to appreciate this comprehensive set, which includes just about every type of wrench, socket and ratchet one could ever need. And now they'll have a neat home for them as well, thanks to the three-drawer organizer that'll allow them to easily find what they're looking for without having to dig around. "This is my new 'go-to' set for sure," wrote a five-star fan. "Has all the right sizes and is not cluttered up with a bunch of useless stuff to make a piece count. I also like that there is room left over in the drawers to add a couple tools if needed. I frequent the local junkyards, and this set is perfect for that. It's also great for any quick fixes around the house. Very versatile. Great product." $129 at Lowe's

Lowe's Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum $99 $140 Save $41 There's no need to schlep a bulky upright vac around when this powerful five-pounder can get the job done just as well. You'll get up to 40 minutes of use per charge, and it even converts to a hand vac for reaching higher surfaces or cleaning your car. Sleek as a Dyson, at a fraction of the price. "This majestic cordless little fella is outstanding!" praised a Eureka enthusiast. "This is very easy to assemble. ... To my fellow carpeted-stair peeps ... this might change your life. Like, legit make you stop hating vacuuming your stairs altogether. ... No more heavy lifting and sweat rolling down your face from lugging a big, heavy plugged-in vacuum up/down the stairs. No more pulling attachments to get in the small crevices. Just this light little baby vac with a swivel head that gets the job done in minutes! This vac also works great on wood/tile/linoleum floors. It doesn't just push around the dust, it actually sucks it up. You can remove the swivel head and have a handheld to use on furniture, cars and small spaces. So versatile!" $99 at Lowe's

Lowe's iRobot Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $469 $749 Save $280 If you'd rather not have to clean your floors manually at all, this bestselling Roomba will do all the heavy lifting for you. Its slim profile lets it seamlessly slide under furniture to tackle those hard-to-reach areas that often get neglected, and its 3-stage cleaning system adapts to the type of floor it's on. Best of all? It'll empty itself once it's full — no having to deal with dirty debris! "Love love my Roomba," gushed a content cleaner. "A true savior for our home. We have a Lab retriever who sheds a lot. Roomba does its magic every time by picking up the hair and leaving a clean tile floor. I used to spend nearly two hours sweeping the floor. But now with Roomba, I start the vacuum task with an app literally from anywhere and use the two hours for my walk/run time. Excellent product and a great value if you are looking to increase quality time for you and the family." $469 at Lowe's

Lowe's KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer $80 $100 Save $20 Home bakers will adore this cordless KitchenAid mixer, since they won't have to look for a free outlet whenever they want to whip up a batch of cookie dough. They'll be able to mix from anywhere — at the kitchen table, over the stove, out on the patio — the limit does not exist. This mixer has seven speed settings, and can make up to 200 cookies per charge. "I absolutely love this mixer!" wrote a blissed-out baker. "It's been a gift sent from baker's heaven! It makes mixing a breeze and [is] convenient when I've been standing for so long. I can sit and still work as I make cookie dough and cake batter, as well as whipped cream and buttercreams!" $80 at Lowe's

Lowe's Whirlpool Countertop Microwave $269 $349 Save $80 Not only does this highly rated microwave heat food quickly and evenly, it also looks super sleek, thanks to its stainless steel construction. It has presets for popcorn, soup, frozen food, pizza and more, and it's spacious enough to fit a dinner plate. "It looks amazing, and it works flawlessly!" said a happy buyer. "The options are many and varied, and really easy to understand, so you can cook or warm with ease. It works much much faster than [my] old one, and cooks much more evenly." $269 at Lowe's

Lowe's Ninja 64-Ounce Blender $150 $220 Save $70 Capable of blasting out up to 1,4000 watts of power, this popular blitzer puts the smooth in your morning smoothie. It holds a whopping 64 ounces, making it great for whirring up concoctions in batches, and it can even be used to mix up to two pounds of dough. It includes a stacked blade, chopping blade, dough blade and pro extractor blades, as well as a crushing pitcher, precision processor bowl and two single-serve cups with lids for taking on the go. "This is a great product and so versatile," wrote a wowed whizzer. "My kids love the smoothies I make in it, and it is wonderful for chopping things like onions so your eyes don't burn. The blades going all the way up to the top really makes a huge difference when it comes to chopping or getting all of the frozen fruit smooth. The blades come out, so that makes it very easy to clean both the blades and the bottom of the pitcher. The large pitcher has a convenient spout in the lid so that you can pour out the contents after blending without removing the lid." $150 at Lowe's

Lowe's National Tree Company 9-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree $298 $430 Save $132 Your days will certainly be merry and bright with this glowing beauty of a tree in your home. It's studded with 900 clear lights and boasts over 4,026 branch tips for a full, realistic look. "This is such a lovely, full and beautiful tree," raved an impressed buyer. "We were surprised [by] how full it was ... It was very easy to put up. No time at all. The only thing that took time was the fluffing out of the branches. About an hour. But next year should be much less. ... You cannot see through this tree if you spend the time to fluff up the branches. ... Five stars!" $298 at Lowe's

