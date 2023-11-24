We found the 120+ best Black Friday 2023 deals to shop before they're gone

While November has been replete with outstanding sales throughout the entire month, today is officially the Black Friday 2023. That means it's time to get the absolute best deals of the year. Tons of popular retailers have rolled out markdowns galore, from Nordstrom to Wayfair and everyone in between (Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Lowe's, Walmart, Adidas — you get the idea). Plus, we're seeing a ton of all-time low prices, many that even rival Amazon Prime Day, so get your (virtual) cart ready to go.

We understand that these giant sales events can be overwhelming, and that's what we're here for. As professional shoppers, we’re experts at finding the best Black Friday deals, and we've weeded through the good, the meh and the "don't even think about it" so you don't have to scroll through anything but undeniably great deals. A few must-haves we're seeing? A No. 1 bestselling Roomba robovac for 40% off (just $159), essential 2nd generation AirPods for a mere $80 and so much more. There's no telling how long these deals will last, so our advice? Snag 'em before you sit down for the Black Friday football game today.

Best Black Friday deals right now: Updated at 12:01 a.m.

RENPHO Percussion Massage Gun $56 $170 Save $114 See at Amazon

Ray-Ban Classic Aviators $119 $171 Save $52 See at Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test $99 $229 Save $130 See at Amazon

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender $99 $199 Save $100 See at Target

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $225 $420 Save $195 See at Walmart

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $250 $410 Save $160 See at Target

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

VacLife Tire Inflator $14 $46 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody $90 $348 Save $258 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 See at Amazon

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold-Plated Silver Hoop Earrings $15 $135 Save $120 See at Walmart

Best Black Friday sales by major retailers

Have a holiday gift list a mile long? If you'd like to check items off as quickly as possible — while saving money — there are several retailers we consider one-stop-shops that are sure to have everything you're looking for, and at great prices. Amazon's the biggie (especially if you're a Prime member!), but Kohl's, Macy's, Target and Walmart are offering competitive deals themselves. And, while these major retailers can't be beat when it comes to cost and convenience, it's also great to support your local small businesses when you can!

Amazon: Everyone's favorite online retailer kicked off their extended Black Friday sale on November 17th, and, as always, their deals do not disappoint. From $80 AirPods to a No. 1 bestselling Roomba ($159, down from $275) to a bestselling pillow set (just $18 a pop), you'll find some of the best prices we've seen to date, along with mega markdowns on clothing, beauty, kitchen products and more.

Kohl's: Kohl's has certainly heard the call for great Black Friday deals, with hundreds of top sellers and fan favorites marked down up to 70% off. Deals include a $220 off a Dyson cordless vacuum or a Ninja air fryer oven for $100 off, among many, many others. You'll also score $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through 11/24, as well as an extra 15% off many items through 11/24 with code GOSHOP15 and free shipping for all with a $25+ purchase.

Macy's: It's not just about the parade this Black Friday week at Macy's! The retail giant is offering up tons of deals across categories. You can get a Samsonite 2-piece luggage set for $200, all the way down from $620, and save over $100 on a classic Le Creuset dutch oven, among other fabulous discounts.

Sam's Club: Score a Sam's Club membership for 60% off — just $20 a year.