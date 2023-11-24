Wayfair Black Friday sale: I'm an interior designer and these are my top picks — save up to 80%

These room refreshers from the Wayfair Black Friday sale will give your home the makeover it deserves. (Wayfair)

Are you ready to shop the biggest sale day of the year? Yes, we're talking about Black Friday — and it's finally here! Wayfair has everything you need for your home, whether you're completely redecorating or just in the market for a vacuum. As your resident interior designer, I know a thing or two about sprucing up your home and the popular online retailer is one of my favorite resources for furniture and decor. I've been waiting all year for the Wayfair Black Friday sale. Trust me: With savings up to 80% off their already super-low prices, it's not to be missed.

There are so many items on sale, from bedding to buffets, that it may overwhelm the senses (and your thrifty nature). Not to worry! I've gotten you started below with my Wayfair Black Friday sale picks on holiday decor, bedroom essentials, living room furniture and more. Plus, there's free shipping sitewide. My advice: Get a head start now as these Black Friday deals have sprouted early and items are sure to sell out. So skip the football game, unbutton those pants, kick back on that recliner and start clicking! Looking for more amazing deals for your home? Check out all of Wayfair's Black Friday deals here.

Wayfair Black Friday deals to shop right now

Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $340 $880 Save $540 See at Wayfair

Tempur-Cloud Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow $65 $99 Save $34 See at Wayfair

Henckels Dynamic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece $75 $225 Save $150 See at Wayfair

Langley Street Hibner Oriental Saffron/Navy/Pink Area Rug, 7'10" x 10' $120 $265 Save $145 See at Wayfair

Steelside Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree $125 $329 Save $204 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Black Friday furniture deals

Wayfair Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $340 $880 Save $540 Need some additional sleeping quarters before the holidays? This clever sofa flips down into a twin-size bed. Add one to the guest room, home office or den for an extra bed in a pinch. Available in various poly velvet colors to match your decor, this sofa proves as comfortable as it is stylish. I particularly love the green colorway — save over 60%. Nearly 15,000 reviewers give this convertible five stars. "I absolutely love this sleeper!" one gushes. "It is a wonderful couch as well as super comfortable to sleep on. It also converts from couch to sleeper in a matter of 5 seconds. Superb!" Another fan wrote, "I love this thing. It is sleek and modern, but has a retro flare at the same time!" $340 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick Six-Drawer Dresser $250 $689 Save $439 Clients of mine love this dresser for its ample drawer space as well as its sharp good looks. Mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers on this detailed piece. It's the perfect way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage — and on sale for nearly 65% off. $250 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Jolene Upholstered Club Chair $410 $1,058 Save $648 Curl up with a book in this cozy cognac wing chair that evokes toasty nights by the fireplace and the smell of rich leather books. Toss a woolen throw over the back and add a pouf to put your feet up. Now, where's that snifter? Save over 60%. $410 at Wayfair

Wayfair Steelside Adriann Etagere Bookcase $127 $182 Save $55 An etagere is a perfect complement to any room. It's lighter and airier than a bookcase, but serves the same purpose, displaying books, objet d'art and other treasures without overwhelming the space. This one is available in three finishes and has glass shelves. $127 at Wayfair

Wayfair Black Friday mattress and bedding deals

Wayfair SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress $350 $799 Save $449 Save nearly 60% on a Sealy mattress that's designed to keep you cool and comfortable while sleeping. This mattress features a moisture-wicking breathable cover, cooling tech and low-motion transfer — you can also use it on adjustable beds. It's basically everything you want in a memory foam mattress, delivered in a box right to your door for easy setup. Reviewers can't stop raving about it. One said: "Great mattress. It's super comfortable and I like the edge support. The gel keeps a cooler sleep too!" Another fan wrote: "OMG! This mattress is so comfortable and soft, I don’t think I will ever leave this bed." $350 at Wayfair

Wayfair Amolife Adjustable Bed with Wireless Remote, Queen $383 $1,550 Save $1,167 This adjustable bed platform — complete with a wireless remote and light framework — will change your life. Raise your head while watching TV or reading, or if you're suffering from acid reflux. Elevate your feet for circulation and back support. At 75% off, it's ideal for use with memory foam, latex, and air mattresses. $383 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep 14" Plush Hybrid Mattress $385 $819 Save $434 Update those mattresses before guests arrive with little effort. This bed in a box arrives at your doorstep. CertiPur-US and Oeko-Tex certified, you can rest easy knowing no toxins will contaminate your home. Plus, the 14-inch cooling memory foam and spring combo provides support and comfort. $385 at Wayfair

Wayfair Black Friday kitchen deals

Wayfair Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven $192 $555 Save $363 A healthier way to cook is essential, which is why air fryers are so popular. This appliance from Cuisinart does multi-duty so you can toast, roast, dehydrate, proof, braise and fry all in one countertop appliance. At over 60% off, now's the time to try this miraculous convection oven and save counter space to boot. Large capacity allows you to air fry up to three pounds or cook a 12-inch pizza. Says a convert, "I’m not sure how I got by without this before. The versatility as a countertop cooking solution is amazing, digital controls are intuitive and easy to use, and it is well-built." Another reviewer says, "Awesome and quick! I have had a few air fryers. This one is beyond a doubt the best!" $192 at Wayfair

Wayfair Ovente 1.7 Quarts Electric Tea Kettle $39 $60 Save $21 Perfect for both tea and coffee drinkers, this electric tea kettle has settings for tisanes, green tea, black tea and french press coffee. The warming function keeps it at temp for a half hour and you can brew your looseleaf right in the carafe. $39 at Wayfair

Wayfair Black Friday rug deals

Wayfair Langley Street Hibner Oriental Saffron/Navy/Pink Area Rug, 7'10" x 10' $120 $265 Save $145 Make your room pop with bright hues of navy, pink and a soupçon of saffron. This traditional oriental-style rug adds a bold pattern to liven up your living room, dining room or bedroom. The low pile makes it easy for the Roomba to clean and it fits well beneath swinging doors. The polyweave is durable enough to withstand high-traffic areas, as well as kids and pets. Plus, it's 55% off for Black Friday — you can't beat that! This reviewer confirms, "This rug is the cutest boho addition for a high-traffic TV room! The vibrant colors help hide kiddo and doggo stains." Says another adoring fan, "This rug is perfect! It’s incredibly soft and the colors brighten up the room. It goes perfectly with my mid-century modern farmhouse!". $120 at Wayfair

Wayfair Black Friday holiday deals

Wayfair Steelside Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree $131 $329 Save $198 At less than 30 inches wide, this narrow faux fir, now 60% off, is great for small-scale rooms, apartment living or anywhere you want an additional tree. I love how it gives a natural nod to the woodlands with its cashmere and bristle branches, adorned with pine cones. And if one of the pre-lit lights goes out, the rest of the strings stay lit. Come January, use the foldable stand for easy storage. One thrilled buyer says, "Everybody asks if it’s a real tree. It looks stunning." Another wrote: "This was exactly what I wanted. We have a colored light tree and we have this tree. I wanted something that didn’t take up a ton of space but was sophisticated and classic. It is beautiful, easy to put up and full-looking. I think it looks fairly real." $131 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Basics Wreath Storage Bag $12 $18 Save $6 Think ahead. Proper storage for your holiday decor is key to lengthening the life of your investments. Available in two sizes, this storage bag will protect your wreaths from dust and decay, hanging easily in storage areas. $12 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

