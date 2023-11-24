The 10 best Target Black Friday deals you can get right now — shop our favorite picks

You finished the Turkey. You finished the wine. Now it's time to shop your favorite retailer — and Target's Black Friday deals have us scrambling to snap up tons of products at mind-blowing prices before they disappear. And just like when we wander the isles and end up spending way more than we anticipated, these Black Friday deals have us adding to cart like there's no tomorrow, like this Ninja blender for 50% off. But that's what Black Friday 2023 is all about, isn't it?

Want to know an incredible perk about this sale? If you buy something now and the price drops before Christmas Eve, you can request a price match to get the deal if you missed it (some restrictions apply). There's so much good stuff to explore — and remember, if you're a RedCard member you'll get 5% back and free two-day shipping on tons of items as well.

The deals are coming in fast and won't be here for long. Ready to check them out? Here are our picks for today.

Best Target Black Friday Deals

Target KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $250 $410 Save $160 What's more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer? This one comes with 10 different speed settings, and three different attachments for whatever you’re mixing: a flat beater, a 6-wire whisk and a dough hook. Need to add something? The tilt-back head gives you easy access to the bowl; or, if you want to add items while it’s mixing, you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing right back at you. $250 at Target

Target Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender $99 $199 Save $100 The Ninja Kitchen System features several attachments to handle your blending needs, along with food processing, dough-kneading and more. It has a powerful 1500-watt blender to effortlessly work its way through whatever ingredients you throw at it — think ice, frozen fruit, raw veggies. The blending pitcher is a sizable 72 ounces, allowing you to whip up huge portions of smoothies, frozen drinks and soups at once. Need to chop ingredients or make some dough? Simply attach the food processor bowl — it can handle up to two pounds of dough. $99 at Target

Target Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop $60 $110 Save $50 This steam mop uses super-heated vaporized water to kill bacteria and dust mites — no detergent necessary. Say goodbye to that sloppy, gloppy, bucket-and-mop combo; from here on out, you'll need only one tool for fresh, clean floors. And since steam alone annihilates all the crud taking up residence in the nooks, crannies and corners of your home, the Shark mop is safe if you have children or pets. $60 at Target

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $100 $230 Save $130 This combo air fryer/toaster oven from Cuisinart is big enough to air-fry foods up to three pounds, toast six slices of bread and bake a four-pound bird or a 12-inch pizza. Plus, it comes with a 60-minute automatic shutoff feature for added safety. It also boasts a nonstick easy-to-clean interior and an adjustable thermostat. $100 at Target

Target Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $50 $90 Save $40 Meet your new best friend. Compatible with K-Cups between six and 12 ounces — and featuring a "strong" button for more intensity — this sleek coffee maker (it's only 5 inches across) won't take up too much precious counter real estate. In fact, it saves even more space, since it can store up to nine K-Cups. $50 at Target

Target Shark Navigator Lift-Away $100 $200 Save $100 Deep-clean both carpets and bare floors with superior suction. The HEPA filter trap can catch particles as small as .3 microns (dust and allergens don't stand a chance!), while the handy hose attachment allows you to reach dust and cobwebs up high. $100 at Target

Target Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle $60 $130 Save $70 With over 15 smart touch programs that can whip up anything from ribs to porridge in a snap, this 6-quart model can do just about everything in your kitchen — well, except the dishes. It has the most popular size capacity — six quarts — and unlike the other Instant Pots, even has a special preset for making the perfect eggs. $60 at Target

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $150 at Target

Target Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours. $100 at Target

