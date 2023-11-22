Black Friday Christmas tree deals that’ll make your spirits bright — save hundreds right now
Pick up a flocked, pre-lit or traditional evergreen Christmas Tree now, so you can enjoy it all December long.
Artificial Christmas trees are a worthwhile investment, but that doesn't mean they should cost you a fortune. In the market for a new tree? Well, you're in luck because there are tons of faux firs on sale this Black Friday. (And dare I say the savings are pretty tree-mendous.)
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet$229$450Save $221
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet$82$170Save $88
Puleo International Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet$221$448Save $227
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Lights, 7.5 Feet$332$670Save $338
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, 10 Feet$499$1,010Save $511
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 12 Feet$751$1,360Save $609
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights, 4.5 Feet$96$210Save $114
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, 6.5 Feet$125$280Save $155
National Tree Company 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet$197$470Save $273
Puleo International Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet$91$197Save $106
Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Feet$224$391Save $167
Navtue Waterproof Christmas Tree Storage Bag$29$36Save $7
Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Box$18$23Save $5
I've searched high and low on Amazon for the best artificial Christmas tree Black Friday deals, making sure to include options in a variety of heights (from 4.5 to 12 feet), widths (slim or full) and colors (flocked or classic green). I've broken up my findings into three categories: pre-lit, unlit and flocked — all of which are up to 58% off.
Since you've got Christmas on the brain, don't forget to pick up a new storage bag to properly protect your tree and ornaments during the off-season. Your future self will thank you.
Best deals on pre-lit artificial Christmas trees
Like the name implies, this one actually feels — and looks — like an actual Douglas Fir. Plug it in upon assembly to see all 650 white lights sparkle. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year.
Trying to squeeze a Christmas tree into a small space? Look no further than this slim offering with multicolor lights. "The fold-down branches are genius and there are no gaps anywhere," wrote a satisfied shopper, who dubbed it the "prettiest artificial tree ever."
Coming in at over 50% off with Prime, this pre-lit tree has a "wonderful classic noble fir look" (this five-star reviewer's words, not ours).
Get the best of both worlds with this tree, which lets you switch between white and multicolor lights. It's the only dual light tree on this list so if that's something you want, then you know what to do.
Save $500 by picking up this 10-footer during the Black Friday sale. Not only is this tree on the taller side, but it's wider than most (70 inches wide) and features 1,200 white lights.
Save big — we're talking 45% off — on this 12-foot beauty. One reviewer, who described the tree as "very majestic," offered some sage advice for future owners: "Take the time to fluff each branch and you will end up with this beautiful tree!"
Small but mighty, this multicolor wonder will add tons of cheer to your holiday — especially since it's half off and all. If you prefer white lights, you can get 50% off right now (but, let's face it, the multicolor tree is a way better deal).
Best deals on artificial Christmas trees without lights
More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about this tree, and now you can get it for 55% off. “This tree is the most realistic I've bought and I own about five Christmas trees. It feels real too,” one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that it was “very easy to assemble” and “doesn’t smell” like other artificial trees on the market.
This one’s over $270 off right now, which, ya know, is basically the price of another tree (or two). Sure, it arrives unlit, but that just means it’s a blank canvas for your own handpicked decorations.
Best deals on flocked artificial Christmas trees
Spruce up (get it?) your entryway or front porch with this pre-potted tree, which is over 50% off right now.
If you want a flocked Christmas tree, this one's your best bet — especially since the price is nearly slashed in half.
Best deals on Christmas tree storage accessories
Stick your artificial Christmas tree in this waterproof and moisture-proof bag to keep it protected during the off-season. It's big enough to fit a 10-footer, and is currently on sale for 20% off.
Pack your ornaments in this stackable organizer, which has 80 ornament slots to keep everything in its place. Scoop it up now for $18, so you're ready once the season wraps.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.