11 Home Depot Black Friday deals to shop right now — top picks from an interior designer

Black Friday deals abound across the internet, but I bet you didn't know that Home Depot isn't just for hammers and nails. It's stocked with beautiful decorative items, from fancy candles to luxe linens. As a designer, I often source from the retailer, because it carries everything from key pieces of furniture to blissful bedding. Below I've collected just a smattering of the deals on offer.

Save an orange bucket's worth of dough with this sale, and freshen up your home. But don't wait too long — these Home Depot Black Friday deals are as ephemeral as the turkey.

Home Depot Plush Red Plaid Sherpa Throw Blanket $20 $40 Save $20 Channel hygge this winter — the art of being comfortable — with a sherpa-lined throw in cozy plaid. Save 50% on this holiday-worthy option, and snuggle up under the weight of the standard throw-sized charmer. Looks great on a chair or at the edge of your bed. Machine washable for easy cleaning. $20 at Home Depot

Home Depot Lipton 3.25 in. W Round Walnut Brown Wood Decorative Tray $66 $94 Save $28 A tray goes a long way as an essential multi-tasker in your home. Use it to serve up cocktails or as a reliable surface to rest your drink on your coffee table ottoman. This beauty, in a natural wood grain walnut finish, is finished with brass handles lending it elegance. Add some decor, like a live plant or trio of accessories. Get creative— it's as functional as it is attractive. $66 at Home Depot

Home Depot Extra Large Round Gold Classic Accent Mirror (35" diameter) $90 $199 Save $109 Mirrors are a designer's trick of the trade to catch the light and make a room appear larger. This beauty is available in different sizes for just the right fit. Hang it over your dresser in the bedroom, above a console in your entry or use it as your bathroom vanity mirror. Save 55%. $90 at Home Depot

Home Depot Nearly Natural 6 ft. Artificial Triple Stalk Golden Cane Palm Tree $70 $120 Save $50 When my clients don't have a green thumb, are worried about pests or have a second home, I recommend a faux plant to give a room a natural vibe that springs to life. At 6 feet, this palm makes a statement, filling your space with fresh greens without the worry. Save more than 40% on this lush palm with bamboo-like stems and you'll bring a taste of the tropics indoors. $70 at Home Depot

Home Depot Berlin Casual Knitted Filled Ottoman Blush Round Pouf $50 $67 Save $17 A pouf or small ottoman is a great addition to any room. It provides extra seating in a pinch, or a great place to put your feet up. Light enough to move where you need them, this knit version is just the texture for winter. I'm drawn to this pretty blush color, but check out the variety of shades, from bold to neutral. Get 25% off — I'd grab two. $50 at Home Depot

Home Depot 8" and 6" Off-White Ceramic Trumpet Table Vases (Set of 2) $26 $32 Save $6 I'm charmed by this pair of decorative vases, in 6 and 8 inch heights, that are the perfect objét to add to your bookcases, entry console or dining centerpiece. Natural pottery such as this adds warmth to the room with a hand-cast feel, and the speckled glaze finish is earthy and pleasing to the eye. Not waterproof, these are meant for dried flowers or add a topiary ball to the top. Though I think their shape and texture is attractive enough to stand alone. Enjoy 20% off. $26 at Home Depot

Home Depot 3 Wick Honeycomb Winter Balsam Scented Jar Candle $22 $28 Save $6 Good design should inspire all the senses, so don't forget to add a scent to the air. This candle by Root is literally rooted in its passion for bees, creating a natural beeswax-blended candle. Aromas abound, but I've featured the Winter Balsam scent to evoke the season with its combination of Canadian fir needle and green citrus. With a natural fiber wick, you can feel good about gifting this made-in-the-USA candle. Save 20%. $22 at Home Depot

