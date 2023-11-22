The 50 best Amazon Black Friday deals to jumpstart your holiday shopping — save up to 80%
We're shopping our favorite Amazon Black Friday items while they're still in stock: Ugg slippers, Fire TV sticks, iPads, vacuums and more.
We're two days out from Black Friday — well, officially speaking, that is. Amazon's Black Friday sale actually kicked off last week, meaning you can get your holiday shopping done before the turkey has even been carved! Even more exciting? We're seeing tons of all-time low prices, meaning these Black Friday deals are shaping up to rival even Prime Day.
What can you snag for a steal? For starters, an Amazon Fire TV Stick and Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, Apple AirPods for just $80, cozy Ugg slippers for $45 and a Peloton bike for its best price ever, along with gift ideas for the whole family. With years of experience covering major sales events under our belts, you can trust us to point you to the best Amazon Black Friday deals out there.
Oh, and for even more pro shopping advice, be sure to check out our guide to all things Black Friday. It's chock full of Black Friday deals, as well as tips to help make the biggest sales week of the year a whole lot easier to navigate. Happy saving!
Best Amazon Black Friday deals right now
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350 with coupon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$80$129Save $49
Amazon Fire TV Stick$20$40Save $20
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2$31$110Save $79 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$230$329Save $99
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$25$40Save $15
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$110$200Save $90
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap$17$48Save $31 with Prime and code
VacLife Tire Inflator$22$46Save $24 with Prime and coupon
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$100$134Save $34 with Prime
Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra$13$39Save $26 with coupon
Hasbro Gaming Connect 4$7$12Save $5
Amazon Black Friday deals: 70% off or more
Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! At a mere 3 pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the among the lowest prices we've seen — a crazy $350 off.
"Lightweight and powerful vacuum to pick up dog hair!" raved a content cleaner. "This vacuum cleaner is perfect for my dog hair needs ... the battery indicator makes all the work super simple!"
This multi-use hair tool comes with three brush heads and a blow dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. We've yet to see it drop lower in price.
Avoid painful oil burns with this top-selling splatter guard, which goes right over your pots and pans to keep hot liquids from spraying everywhere. It's just $8, its lowest price in years.
Amazon Black Friday deals: 50% off or more
Tired of contending with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all! You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies, plus watch over 300,000 titles for free via the included apps. Want to use voice control to navigate? Yup, it's got Alexa built in, too. This is the lowest price we've seen!
"I've converted my entire family to Fire Sticks," wrote a fan. "They're so user-friendly that even my elderly mother can handle it. It takes away the stress of multiple remotes and puts everything in one easy-to-use location."
Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and it happens to be 67% off (best price ever!).
You get so much with this kitchen system: A 72-ounce pitcher, 8-cup food processor and two 16-ounce single-serve cups you can take on the go. With a brand like Ninja, you know you're getting a quality product, so the fact that this 2-in-1 blender/food processor combo is just $100 is pretty astounding. At 50% off, it's the lowest price we've seen it for in years. Our advice? Add it to your cart, stat!
Curious about your health background? With this DNA test kit you'll get a fuller picture, and for an all-time low price!
Amazon Black Friday deals: Headphones and earbuds
Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $49 off when we can!
"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"
Wanna go Pro? This pair has two times more Active Noise Cancellation than its predecessors, and you'll save nearly 60 bucks.
If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Get them for over 40% off, AKA their best price yet.
If you're not a fan of earbuds, these Bose wireless headphones are a great alternative and have up to 22 hours of battery life. Plus, they have a full noise-cancellation mode, and at 40% off, this is the best price we've seen.
Amazon Black Friday deals: Home
Your head deserves to rest upon an ethereally plush cushion, so why not toss those flattened pillows you've been sleeping on and swap 'em with this lofty cooling pair? They're breathable, moisture-wicking and on sale for over 70% off — just $16 a pop.
"Best sleep in ages!" gushed a happy shopper. "I bought these pillows because I had neck surgery some time ago and now need to have pillows that aren’t flat. I’ve bought new pillows before, and while they are fluffy at first, they soon go flat! But my pillows from Cozsinoor haven’t and are just perfect — I am now getting the sleep I deserve!"
These No. 1 bestsellers are down to their best price in years — they're rarely marked down unless there's a big sales event, like Black Friday or Prime Day.
'Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this No. 1 bestselling space heater at the ready. Small, yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet of space in mere seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer! Get it for over 40% off.
Nothing says cozy like a flannel throw blanket — unless that blanket also happens to have an impossibly fluffy fleece side, like this one does. It's perfect for cuddling up with on the couch while reading a book or watching a movie, and it also makes the perfect gift. This is as cheap as we've seen it, and with Eddie Bauer you know you're getting quality.
Amazon Black Friday deals: Tablets and tech
If you've been curious to see what all the hype around Apple's popular tablets is about, now's your chance. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so the fact that this tablet is currently $99 off is pretty exciting (it's the best price we've seen).
"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "My elderly mom is not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."
You can't really put a price on having more peace of mind, but we'll take 45% off! This isn't the absolute lowest it's been, but it's the best price we're seeing on the internet for this popular model.
This smart device streams shows, plays music, has a built-in camera so you can keep tabs on your home while you're away ... and is over 55% off, the lowest it's been.
This little orb does more than just play music — it also gives you access to Alexa, who you can ask about pretty much anything under the sun, and can be used as an alarm clock. Down to just $23, this is the best price we're seeing on the internet.
Amazon Black Friday deals: $25-and-under
Bugs, be gone! This handy insect catcher attracts fruit flies, gnats and mosquitoes with its UV light, then traps them via a sticky glue board. It hardly takes up any room, and when you apply Yahoo's exclusive code 30NOVKATCHY at checkout, you'll score the lowest price it's ever been marked down to.
"I bought this product for my parents since they have a mosquito and fruit fly problem and the amount of bugs this product catches is insane. It’s so impressive that I had to buy one for myself and my mom bought another one for her horse trailer," wrote a five-star fan. "Modern design, so it's not an eyesore. Bugs do not get zapped, so there’s no burn smell like other bug catchers. I would recommend everyone buy this."
These dishcloths went viral on TikTok thanks to their super absorbent nature. They'll save you a bundle on disposable paper towels, and you can score a pack of 10 for just $10 (their lowest price ever) using Yahoo's exclusive code 10YAHOONOW.
Having this popular dryer vent cleaning kit on hand is a great way to minimize the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. At over 40% off, it's currently about as low as we've seen it.
Give your poor dogs a break this holiday season — when you're cooking up a storm, the last thing you need is for your feet to cry out in exhaustion, but this anti-fatigue mat will provide them with a super cushy resting pad. Apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price we've seen.
Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs
This top-rated telly checks all the right boxes: High-def visuals? Check. Dolby Digital Plus audio? Check. Alexa Voice Search? Check! Plus, you'll be able to watch millions of shows and movies from different streaming platforms all in one convenient place — and as far as prices go, you won't find better than this.
"What a great buy!" gushed a verified viewer. "I wanted a smart TV for the bedroom and happened across this little gem ... The remote allows for voice command and Alexa compatibility, which is very convenient. The picture quality is surprisingly great!"
Enjoy football, Hallmark movies and all of your favorite streamers on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant easy access. We've never seen the price dip lower than this, so it's a great time to buy!
Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. We've yet to see it go on sale for less.
Amazon Black Friday deals: Auto
In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's over 50% off with the on-page coupon!
One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle."
Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns!) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. One of the lowest prices we've seen!
Car engines can be temperamental once the temps drop, but with this top-seller you'll be able to start your vehicle and be on your merry way in a jiffy. This is the lowest it's ever been!
Amazon Black Friday deals: Vacuums
Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast-food remnants on the floor or the dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a HEPA filter to help purify the air, and it's nearly 40% off.
“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” wrote an impressed customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well-named because it does.”
This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses.
Let someone else — or, something else — clean your floors for you, like this popular robovac that's currently 60% off with the on-page coupon. It'll save you time, effort and $180!
Got pet hair? This powerful Hoover can zap it up like nobody's business, and it also comes with attachments designed for cleaning upholstery and getting into crevices. Plus, it has built-in headlights for more visibility, and at over 50% off, it's down to its lowest price yet.
Amazon Black Friday deals: Kitchen
The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!
"Gotta love this Keurig!" exclaimed a happily caffeinated shopper. "Very easy to use and clean. ... [I] like the different settings, and it's small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me."
Get your crunch on with this top-rated air fryer, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we've seen all year (it's 45% off). And since it's a Ninja, you know you're getting a well-built product.
This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing.
Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter.
At just $60 with the on-page coupon, it's hard to find one pan that costs less than this entire set! What makes this collection unique is the removable handle, which can be used on each pot and pan to save some space in your cabinets. According to our price trackers, this is about as good a deal as you'll find.
Amazon Black Friday deals: Beauty and wellness
Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. It's nearly $100 off and the lowest price we've seen.
"This brush is amazing," declared a fan. "One pass and my bed head hair is smooth and sleek. Especially love that it doesn't damage my hair like my flat iron, and I can use it on a low temp and still get great results."
In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Good skin care can cost a bundle these days, so to find such a highly-rated product on sale for just $14 is a win in our book.
Peloton rarely goes on sale, but this bike is currently at its all-time lowest price!
Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it's a big sales event, and as far as we can tell, they haven't been cheaper all year. Brighter smile, here you come (and for 40% off!).
Amazon Black Friday deals: Clothing and fashion
Finding a bra that's comfortable, supportive, offers full coverage and doesn't look like it was made during colonial times is a pretty impressive feat — but we think we've done it. This Playtex wireless bra has tens of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to its cooling, moisture-wicking fabric, four-way wireless support (no painful digging!), Magic Ring construction for a natural lift and smoothing satin panels on the sides and back. With 14 lovely colors to choose from, it's a really pretty undergarment too! A good bra is a worthy investment, and $13 is practically unheard of these days. This one rarely goes on sale for less than its current price, and we've seen it priced for over $20 before. (Honestly, that's still a good deal.)
"This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!"
If you've been curious to see what all the hype around Crocs is about, now's the time — these fleece-lined clogs are down to one of their lowest prices in months.
Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of Ugg's more affordable line, and these faux fur-lined slippers are the cheapest we've seen them in years. They would make the coziest house shoes!
If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $11 — over 75% off!
Amazon Black Friday deals: Toys
This No. 1 bestselling classic is suitable for kids (and kids at heart!) ages 6 and up. The premise of this two-person game is simple but fun — you and your opponent take turns sliding a chip into the grid, with the aim of getting four of your color in a row before the other does. (There are also instructions for alternative versions to mix things up.) Get it for nearly 40% off.
"Same great game that I remember playing growing up," recalled a nostalgic reviewer. "My 8-year-old granddaughter had it figured out in about a minute and was a champion in five minutes! Great fun!"
This game might get you into trouble, but that markdown sure won't! Grab this classic while it's almost 40% off.
These eternal flowers are on sale for just about as cheap as we've seen them and are sure to brighten any recipient's day.
Shopping for kids can be difficult, but one gift we know they'll adore is an endlessly charming Squishmallow. These plushies made it onto Google's Holiday 100 list of the top trending products this year, which said that over the past 12 months, Squishmallows were searched for by people in every state. The popular fox pictured here is an impressive 50% off — its lowest price yet.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and, price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really think believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.
Shop Black Friday TV deals and save up to $1,000 off on Samsung Frame TVs
Yahoo LifeStop staring at a big black box when your TV is off — and start seeing art. You can save a fortune right now.
These 15 Black Friday luggage deals are already taking off — save up to 75% on Samsonite, Tumi and more
Yahoo LifeDelsey! Away! Travelpro! Longchamp! We found stellar sales across the web at Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s and more.
25 best Black Friday 2023 tech deals: Save up to 60% on Apple, Ring and more
Yahoo LifeApple, Sony, Samsung: Find a reason to beat the turkey coma with amazing deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.
Shop the merriest Black Friday deals on Christmas decorations with savings up to 65%
Yahoo LifeArtificial trees, garlands, wreaths, ornaments and more: Take advantage of holiday savings to spruce up your home ... for less.
The 30 best Black Friday home deals of 2023
Yahoo LifeEnjoy deep Black Friday discounts on home appliances, bedding, vacuums, mattresses, furniture and outdoor must-haves for a limited time.
We found the best Black Friday kitchen deals — up to 50% off on cookware and appliances
Yahoo LifePlus, enjoy major Black Friday savings on Ninja, Vitamix, Keurig, Nespresso, Breville (the list goes on!).
QVC's Black Friday sales are incredible — save big on Dyson, KitchenAid, Bose, Oprah's favorite jeans and more
Yahoo LifeYou won't believe the outstanding values on must-have brands like Sunday Riley, Skechers, NYDJ and Ninja — shall we go on?
The iconic Apple MacBook Air is massively discounted for Black Friday — save $249
Yahoo LifeThis 'stellar' machine with 16,000+ five-star fans is selling like hotcakes.
Wayfair Black Friday sale: I'm an interior designer and these are my top picks — save up to 80%
Yahoo LifeFind deals from Temper-Pedic, Henckels, Cuisinart, Sealy, Kelly Clarkson Home and more for every room in your house.
‘No more stiff neck’: Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling down-alternative pillows are just $22 a pop for Black Friday
Yahoo LifeAttention toss-and-turners: More than 158,000 shoppers adore this plush, cooling set of pillows.