Apple Black Friday Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more: Save up to 30% before they're gone

Here's a not-so-fun fact: Apple barely participates in all the Black Friday madness. You may find a tiny discount from the company here and there, or maybe a gift card with purchase, which is what it's doing this year. Annoying? Completely. Come on, Apple, get with the program!

So we're here to give thanks to retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart for being with it. They're all dishing out real savings on things like AirPods, AirTags, iPads and more. So if you're looking for the best Apple Black Friday deals, don't look to Apple proper; look right here.

As with all sales this time of year, prices often change without warning, and supplies are limited. So if you see something you like, it's a good idea to grab it before it's gone.

Best AirPod Black Friday deals

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 This is one of the best deals on record for Apple's venerated earbuds, which don't offer noise-canceling but also don't have to be lodged inside your ear canals like AirPods Pro. Instead, they rest just outside them, a fit some people find preferable. You won't get quite the same deep bass, but these AirPods sound superb overall. $80 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 If you already own first-gen AirPods Pro, there's no urgent need to upgrade. But if you don't, these are well worth the splurge. Apple's earbuds are among the best you can buy, period, with industry-leading noise cancellation and superior sound. They're great for voice calls and Zoom meetings, too. $190 at Amazon

Best AirTag Black Friday deal

Apple Apple AirTag 4 Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Want to keep tabs on your purse, backpack, suitcase, wallet and other items? Just toss in an AirTag. These little locators rely on a global network of iPhones to help you pinpoint your stuff just about anywhere. These sell individually for $29, so a 4-pack for $87 is a decidedly solid deal. $80 at Amazon

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] $299 $399 Save $100 Last year's Apple Watch is this year's Apple Watch bargain; the Series 8 packs plenty of power (including loads of health and safety features) but can be yours for a hefty $100 off the regular price. Note that this is the 41mm size in aluminum; other colors may be priced differently. $299 at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] $330 $399 Save $69 Not much has changed between the Apple Watch Series 8 and this year's Series 9, but with this sale they're only $50 apart — so maybe it's worth the extra splurge to get the latest and greatest? I'm an unabashed Apple Watch fan; to me it's the only logical smartwatch choice for iPhone owners. Note that this is the aluminum model with a 41mm screen; the larger one is priced higher, and other colors might be as well. $330 at Amazon

Best iPad Black Friday deals

Apple Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation) $230 $329 Save $99 Last year's iPad is this year's iPad bargain; the 9th-generation tablet ties its lowest price on record. Yes, it still has a rather chunky bezel and an old-school Home button, but under the hood it's all good: powerful processor, decent cameras, impressive battery life. It may be a long while (or never) before the current-gen iPad drops this low, so if you want a reasonable affordable Apple tablet, don't sleep on this deal. $230 at Amazon

Apple Apple 10.9-inch iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 Don't want to settle for an older iPad? The current-generation model packs in a slightly larger screen, faster processor, improved cameras and a USB-C charging port (buh-bye, Lightning!). It's also more aesthetically pleasing, having banished the Home button in favor of an edge-to-edge screen. The $399 sale price ties the lowest on record for this model. $399 at Walmart

Best MaBook Black Friday deal

Apple Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2023) $1,049 $1,299 Save $250 If your old MacBook is on its last legs, this is a good time to upgrade: Amazon's Black Friday deal knocks a hefty $200 off the price of a well-appointed MacBook Air — and it's a 2023 model to boot. Check out the ratings on this thing: 4.8 stars from nearly 900 buyers. It's no stretch to say you're likely to love this laptop. $1,049 at Amazon

