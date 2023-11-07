Why you can trust us
REI's early Black Friday deals will save you up to 50% off North Face, Patagonia, Hoka and more

Our favorite cold weather gear is on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Rachel Roszmann
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
boots, snowbaords, gloves, coats
Marching through snow covered trails or swooshing down them, there's no fear of the cold here. (REI)

It may officially be weeks away, but it's never too early for some Black Friday sales — especially at REI! The outdoor gear retailer slashed the prices on all sorts of coats, gloves and boots to protect you from the wickedest of weather along with adventure gear. Right now, you can save up to 50% on cozy outerwear like a Polartec pullover from The North Face or a 3-layer waterproof jacket from Patagonia.

  • Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's

    $167$279
    Save $112
    See at REI

  • Icebreaker Lifestyle Ultralight Crew Socks

    $16$20
    Save $4
    See at REI

  • Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots

    $45$150
    Save $105
    See at REI

  • Marmot Wrangell Polartec Fleece Jacket

    $120$160
    Save $40
    See at REI

  • HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

    $108$140
    Save $32
    See at REI

  • The North Face Set Up Camp Flannel Shirt - Women's

    $59$85
    Save $26
    See at REI

  • Keen Greta Tall Waterproof Boots

    $140$200
    Save $60
    See at REI

  • The North Face Alpine Polartec 100 Quarter-Zip Pullover

    $51$85
    Save $34
    See at REI

  • The North Face 86 Mountain Wind Jacket - Women's

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at REI

  • REI Co-op Beyonder Shoes - Women's

    $27$90
    Save $63
    See at REI

  • Adidas MyShelter PrimaLoft Insulated Hooded Jacket

    $92$230
    Save $138
    See at REI

  • Nordica HF 110 Ski Boots

    $324$650
    Save $326
    See at REI

  • Niche Sonnet Snowboard

    $274$549
    Save $275
    See at REI

  • Dakine Frontier Gore-Tx Gloves

    $53$70
    Save $17
    See at REI

  • ERA Pro Expedition Sled

    $35$70
    Save $35
    See at REI

  • NemoTensor Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad

    $100$200
    Save $100
    See at REI

  • Mountain Equipment Starlight II Sleeping Bag

    $125$229
    Save $104
    See at REI

  • Alpine Mountain Gear Mega Mesh Chair

    $37$70
    Save $33
    See at REI

  • Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L

    $118$169
    Save $51
    See at REI
Ready to get your cold weather gear? We've rounded up our faves from REI's sale ahead. Ready, set, go!

Best Men's Deals

REI

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's

$167$279Save $112

Wet weather ahead? Bring it on! This jacket has three layers to keep rain, snow and wind out, whether you're shushing down the slopes or hitting the trails on foot.

"I live in Alaska, and good raingear is essentially not only for outdoor comfort but for survival (hypothermia)," wrote a five-star fan. "This is truly a "best in class" raincoat that gives you the perfect balance of lightweight, heavy construction, rain protection you can count on. I've been soaked in these, but never soaked through."

$167 at REI

  • Icebreaker Lifestyle Ultralight Crew Socks

    $16$20
    Save $4
    See at REI

  • Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots

    $45$150
    Save $105
    See at REI

  • Marmot Wrangell Polartec Fleece Jacket

    $120$160
    Save $40
    See at REI

  • HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

    $108$140
    Save $32
    See at REI

Best Women's Deals

REI

The North Face Set Up Camp Flannel Shirt - Women's

$59$85Save $26

If you have any outdoor adventures planned this winter, a high-quality flannel shirt is a must-have. This one from The North Face is made with organic cotton that's not too heavy and not too light — perfect for cold mornings in the mountains.

"This is the most flattering flannel shirt I’ve ever found," wrote a rave reviewer. "While most are boxy and masculine, the he dolman shaped shoulders and gathered detail in the back make this one very flattering. Very soft & well-made. I am normally really cheap, but this shirt is worth the price and feels like it will be wonderful for years to come."

$59 at REI

  • Keen Greta Tall Waterproof Boots

    $140$200
    Save $60
    See at REI

  • The North Face Alpine Polartec 100 Quarter-Zip Pullover

    $51$85
    Save $34
    See at REI

  • The North Face 86 Mountain Wind Jacket - Women's

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at REI

  • REI Co-op Beyonder Shoes - Women's

    $27$90
    Save $63
    See at REI

  • Adidas MyShelter PrimaLoft Insulated Hooded Jacket

    $92$230
    Save $138
    See at REI

Best Outdoor Gear and Accessories Deals

REI

Nordica HF 110 Ski Boots

$324$650Save $326

This is one of the absolutely wild deals on ski equipment — it's not often Dynafits (or any other ski boots!) are tagged with such a deep discount.

"Decent performance with easy on and easy off," wrote a happy skier. "The Hands-Free (HF) boots are the most comfortable boots I think I've ever had. Do you lose a little performance from this revolutionary rear-entry boot - yeah, but I'm 61 with a new hip and knee, so I look for comfort over performance any day. Yet they still allowed me to hit the moguls and do my tight short-swing turns. Highly recommend!"

$324 at REI

  • Dakine Frontier Gore-Tx Gloves

    $53$70
    Save $17
    See at REI

  • NemoTensor Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad

    $100$200
    Save $100
    See at REI

  • Mountain Equipment Starlight II Sleeping Bag

    $125$229
    Save $104
    See at REI

  • Alpine Mountain Gear Mega Mesh Chair

    $37$70
    Save $33
    See at REI

  • Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L

    $118$169
    Save $51
    See at REI

