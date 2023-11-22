Walmart just dropped its newest Black Friday deals — save up to 85% on TVs, vacuums, air fryers and more!
Chopping the celery and onions for your stuffing, washing potatoes, and starting the turkey brine—the day before Thanksgiving is a whirlwind of preparation for the main event. We know it's hectic, but take a 30-minute break while your pies bake to knock a few items off your holiday shopping list thanks to the new Walmart Black Friday deals dropping today. You can save big on coveted products from brands like Apple, Dyson, Serta and PlayStation. Plus, you don’t have to chase after these deals yourself. We've partnered with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you all the best Black Friday deals from the mega-retailer.
No matter who you're shopping for — a family member, friend or yourself — we've got your back. Score a popular Bissell vacuum for just $78 or a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $160 (down from $229). You can even grab these fan-favorite Sofia Vergara jeans for only $17. Scroll down for our can't-miss Walmart Black Friday deals and start adding to your cart now!
Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$78$124Save $46
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV$188Special Buy
Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Generation$169$249Save $80
MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket$40$80Save $40
Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer$59$99Save $40
Sejoy Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun$25$60Save $35
Walmart Black Friday vacuum deals
If carpet stains have appeared since your last deep clean, we've got some good news. Walmart has just dropped the price of the bestselling Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, a compact machine that can work magic on rugs, chairs, couches, stairs, car interiors and more. This wildly popular, small-yet-mighty mini steam powerhouse is on sale for just $78 (down from $124) and can save you hundreds in pro cleaning. We love this customer's take: "Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! It’s absolutely a must with children and pets."
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight stick vac, you don't have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces.
This robovac moves seamlessly from carpet to hardwood with side brushes that can sneak into the nooks and corners of your home. It also connects with Google or Amazon for voice-controlled commands to start, stop or schedule cleanings. At 30% off, you'll clean up on the savings too.
Walmart Black Friday TV deals
The discount you're getting on this smart TV will feel like stealing. Have no fear, you won't end up on the naughty list because the deal is real and just that good. A 55" Roku-enabled Smart TV for $188 — a Black Friday special buy — is an easy "add to cart." Full HD, 4K picture quality and HDR technology will make you feel like you are on the field, in the video game or experiencing the movie IRL. It comes with over 250 free channels, plus the simple remote gives you one-button access to streaming networks like Netflix. This reviewer confirms the quality: "The TV has a very clear picture and sound. All the apps and menus are right there as soon as you turn on the TV. Anyone can use it!"
You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and its $248 sale price is absurd. In addition to its crisp, clear display, the smart TV comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows.
With its stunning 4K display, this TV has a lot going for it — not least of which being $150 off right now for Black Friday. There's also built-in access to Netflix, AppleTV, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.
Walmart Black Friday tech deals
A more than 30% discount on Apple products is unheard of — especially on such a sought-after product like the AirPod Pros. If you've only tried the original AirPods, allow us to explain the difference: The Pro version features three different sizes of earbuds for a more customized and comfortable fit. There is a noise cancellation mode, plus six hours of battery life outside of the case and up to 30 hours of total listening time per charge. At $169, you can gift your recipient an upgraded experience for the same price as the original AirPods. "Great sound, great bass and I’m in love with the noise cancellation mode. I use it when I go to sleep at night and I don’t have to worry about any ambient or outside noises disturbing my rest. All in all, if you’re thinking about buying these, just do it. You won’t regret it."
Don't let the under $200 price tag fool you. This laptop has all the functions of a more expensive machine. With 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, nearly 12 hours of battery life and a 15.6" screen, it's ideal for the average computer user.
Grab one of the hottest consoles of the last few years with one of the hottest games dropped this year and be the holiday hero you always knew you could be!
Walmart Black Friday home deals
As the temps outside keep dropping, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share."
This may be small, but it packs a wallop of warmth on those cold, winter days. That nearly $60 discount is nothing to sneeze at either.
Whether you’re a side sleeper or back sleeper, the Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow is your ticket to dreamland. A two-pack means you and your significant other don't have to fight over this miracle worker.
Walmart Black Friday kitchen deals
With so many small appliances on the market, it can be rough fitting them all into your kitchen. Here's a fix: This combination air fryer and oven allows you to air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate and more in one device — and it's on sale for just $50. The rotisserie set and air fryer basket are dishwasher-safe makes it a breeze to clean, and a large display allows you to view time and temperature at the same time. “Best thing to ever happen to me!” raved a home chef. “I received this as a gift and I’ve already made so many meals with it. It cooks food quickly and evenly. The meat is moist. Veggies have a charred flavor. Best hot wings ever made. So far I’ve made steak fajitas, hot wings, chicken parm and I’ve used it to make toast since I got rid of my toaster oven to fit this on my counter. Happy wife over here!
An eight-piece cookware set for just $60? Yep — not a typo! The stunning collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and three lids.
This classic 4.5-quart, tilt-head model has everything you need to whip up culinary creations galore, and it's a steal right now at Walmart.
Walmart Black Friday style deals
Thanksgiving and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but these stylish Sofia Vergara jeans have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get through both turkey and dessert. The jeans come in multiple denim shades and variations of distressing, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam — choose from sizes from 2 to 22. At only $17 a pair, you’ll want to buy multiples. “This is my third [pair] of this brand of jeans, and I've loved every pair,” gushed one reviewer. “These are no exception. I'm 5’9” and bought a 14. They fit great, have just enough stretch, and even though they are mid-rise, they still come up right below the belly button. I like the lightweight material because I live in a warmer climate, so they are perfect.”
In need of some new bling? These stunning white gold hoop earrings are on sale for just $15 ($120 off!) — that's one of the biggest Black Friday deals we've seen. Studded with Swarovski crystals, these will add a touch of glimmer to any outfit, even your daily yoga togs.
Keep your tootsies warm this winter with these suede ankle boots that are trendy yet functional. A wool-blend lining adds extra comfort.
Walmart Black Friday beauty and wellness deals
Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that won't break the bank. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the mega-retailer has slashed the price of the hugely popular massage gun. You can score this pain-easer for just $25 — we’ll take two, please! Flip through 10 speeds and four massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. Another nice perk: This gun can go for up to four hours without needing a recharge. Fans swear this treasure is great at working on sore muscles. "So much stronger than I thought it would be," shared a five-star reviewer. "This massager is fantastic."
Have you heard the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes? It uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, and its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. At only $18 it's a welcome addition to any bathroom.
This Dyson alternative offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving you a smooth look.
Walmart Black Friday toy deals
With 1,500 pieces in tons of bright, eye-catching colors, this creative building set allows for open-ended imagining, from guided building for fun models like a rocket and an octopus to the option of creating just about anything under the sun. This is a great set to have for imaginative building and as a supplemental piece for additions to other Lego favorites. "My grandson LOVED this," shared one savvy gifter. "I loved the fact that he was so surprised! It was much larger than I thought! He was so excited!!"
Look who's back! If you're shopping for a child, there's a good chance this re-designed Furby will be on their list — score it right now for over $20 off. Kids take care of the little purple creature by "feeding" it and combing its hair, and Furby responds with over 600 phrases, jokes and songs.
Kids operate this Spiderman-themed bumper car with the help of joysticks while hanging in the driver's seat. Because you're wondering, the car is covered on all sides by soft bumpers that are safe for your walls and furniture. Grab it now for nearly 40% off.
