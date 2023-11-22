Walmart just dropped its newest Black Friday deals — save up to 85% on TVs, vacuums, air fryers and more!

Chopping the celery and onions for your stuffing, washing potatoes, and starting the turkey brine—the day before Thanksgiving is a whirlwind of preparation for the main event. We know it's hectic, but take a 30-minute break while your pies bake to knock a few items off your holiday shopping list thanks to the new Walmart Black Friday deals dropping today. You can save big on coveted products from brands like Apple, Dyson, Serta and PlayStation. Plus, you don’t have to chase after these deals yourself. We've partnered with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you all the best Black Friday deals from the mega-retailer.

Keep in mind: Walmart+ members get first dibs. On top of the free delivery, gas discounts and other perks of the annual membership, you'll get early access to sales like these. It's only $98 a year to join. So while the Black Friday deals will be available to all online shoppers this afternoon at 3pm ET, Walmart+ members get access starting at noon ET.

No matter who you're shopping for — a family member, friend or yourself — we've got your back. Score a popular Bissell vacuum for just $78 or a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $160 (down from $229). You can even grab these fan-favorite Sofia Vergara jeans for only $17. Scroll down for our can't-miss Walmart Black Friday deals and start adding to your cart now!

Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $78 $124 Save $46 See at Walmart

TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $188 Special Buy See at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Generation $169 $249 Save $80 See at Walmart

MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer $59 $99 Save $40 See at Walmart

Sejoy Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun $25 $60 Save $35 See at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday vacuum deals

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $78 $124 Save $46 If carpet stains have appeared since your last deep clean, we've got some good news. Walmart has just dropped the price of the bestselling Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, a compact machine that can work magic on rugs, chairs, couches, stairs, car interiors and more. This wildly popular, small-yet-mighty mini steam powerhouse is on sale for just $78 (down from $124) and can save you hundreds in pro cleaning. We love this customer's take: "Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! It’s absolutely a must with children and pets." $78 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $225 $420 Save $195 Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight stick vac, you don't have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. $225 at Walmart

Walmart Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base $268 $399 Save $131 This robovac moves seamlessly from carpet to hardwood with side brushes that can sneak into the nooks and corners of your home. It also connects with Google or Amazon for voice-controlled commands to start, stop or schedule cleanings. At 30% off, you'll clean up on the savings too. $268 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Walmart TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $188 Special Buy The discount you're getting on this smart TV will feel like stealing. Have no fear, you won't end up on the naughty list because the deal is real and just that good. A 55" Roku-enabled Smart TV for $188 — a Black Friday special buy — is an easy "add to cart." Full HD, 4K picture quality and HDR technology will make you feel like you are on the field, in the video game or experiencing the movie IRL. It comes with over 250 free channels, plus the simple remote gives you one-button access to streaming networks like Netflix. This reviewer confirms the quality: "The TV has a very clear picture and sound. All the apps and menus are right there as soon as you turn on the TV. Anyone can use it!" $188 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday tech deals

Walmart Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Generation $169 $249 Save $80 A more than 30% discount on Apple products is unheard of — especially on such a sought-after product like the AirPod Pros. If you've only tried the original AirPods, allow us to explain the difference: The Pro version features three different sizes of earbuds for a more customized and comfortable fit. There is a noise cancellation mode, plus six hours of battery life outside of the case and up to 30 hours of total listening time per charge. At $169, you can gift your recipient an upgraded experience for the same price as the original AirPods. "Great sound, great bass and I’m in love with the noise cancellation mode. I use it when I go to sleep at night and I don’t have to worry about any ambient or outside noises disturbing my rest. All in all, if you’re thinking about buying these, just do it. You won’t regret it." $169 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday home deals

Walmart MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 As the temps outside keep dropping, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share." $40 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday kitchen deals

Walmart Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer $59 $99 Save $40 With so many small appliances on the market, it can be rough fitting them all into your kitchen. Here's a fix: This combination air fryer and oven allows you to air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate and more in one device — and it's on sale for just $50. The rotisserie set and air fryer basket are dishwasher-safe makes it a breeze to clean, and a large display allows you to view time and temperature at the same time. “Best thing to ever happen to me!” raved a home chef. “I received this as a gift and I’ve already made so many meals with it. It cooks food quickly and evenly. The meat is moist. Veggies have a charred flavor. Best hot wings ever made. So far I’ve made steak fajitas, hot wings, chicken parm and I’ve used it to make toast since I got rid of my toaster oven to fit this on my counter. Happy wife over here! $59 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday style deals

Walmart Sofia Jeans Women's Bagi Boyfriend Mid-Rise Distressed Jeans $17 $28 Save $11 Thanksgiving and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but these stylish Sofia Vergara jeans have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get through both turkey and dessert. The jeans come in multiple denim shades and variations of distressing, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam — choose from sizes from 2 to 22. At only $17 a pair, you’ll want to buy multiples. “This is my third [pair] of this brand of jeans, and I've loved every pair,” gushed one reviewer. “These are no exception. I'm 5’9” and bought a 14. They fit great, have just enough stretch, and even though they are mid-rise, they still come up right below the belly button. I like the lightweight material because I live in a warmer climate, so they are perfect.” $17 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Sejoy Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun $25 $60 Save $35 Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that won't break the bank. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the mega-retailer has slashed the price of the hugely popular massage gun. You can score this pain-easer for just $25 — we’ll take two, please! Flip through 10 speeds and four massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. Another nice perk: This gun can go for up to four hours without needing a recharge. Fans swear this treasure is great at working on sore muscles. "So much stronger than I thought it would be," shared a five-star reviewer. "This massager is fantastic." $25 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $18 $50 Save $32 Have you heard the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes? It uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, and its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. At only $18 it's a welcome addition to any bathroom. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1800W Professional Ionic Hairdryer $30 $120 Save $90 This Dyson alternative offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving you a smooth look. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Walmart Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set $30 $65 Save $35 With 1,500 pieces in tons of bright, eye-catching colors, this creative building set allows for open-ended imagining, from guided building for fun models like a rocket and an octopus to the option of creating just about anything under the sun. This is a great set to have for imaginative building and as a supplemental piece for additions to other Lego favorites. "My grandson LOVED this," shared one savvy gifter. "I loved the fact that he was so surprised! It was much larger than I thought! He was so excited!!" $30 at Walmart

Walmart Furby Plush Purple Toy $47 $70 Save $23 Look who's back! If you're shopping for a child, there's a good chance this re-designed Furby will be on their list — score it right now for over $20 off. Kids take care of the little purple creature by "feeding" it and combing its hair, and Furby responds with over 600 phrases, jokes and songs. $47 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more Walmart Black Friday deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $400 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $154 $245 Save $91 See at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 $600 Save $150 See at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $400 $650 Save $250 See at Walmart

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K Smart TV $298 $550 Save $252 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $648 $748 Save $100 See at Walmart

Tech:

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $18 $100 Save $82 See at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch $149 $350 Save $201 See at Walmart

Home:

Marnur Electric Blanket $53 $90 Save $37 See at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $32 $90 Save $58 See at Walmart

Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen $20 $61 Save $41 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater $20 $35 Save $15 See at Walmart

KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit $35 $70 Save $35 See at Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $160 $270 Save $110 See at Walmart

Kitchen:

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece $80 $300 Save $220 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker $50 $99 Save $49 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven $28 $66 Save $38 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Style:

Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Muk Luks Womens Poly Suede Slipper Booties $20 $36 Save $16 See at Walmart

Portland by Portland Boot Company Womens Mudguard Chelsea Boots $20 $45 Save $25 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody $97 $348 Save $251 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness:

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 See at Walmart

Mario Badescu Gentle & Radiant Trio 2023 Holiday Gift Set $12 See at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $26 $66 Save $40 See at Walmart

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $19 $30 Save $11 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $40 $72 Save $33 See at Walmart

Facemade Makeup Sponges Set $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum $39 $98 Save $59 See at Walmart

Toys:

Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Walmart

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike $348 $449 Save $101 See at Walmart

Fanl Train Set $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Barbie Stroll & Play Pups Playset $20 See at Walmart

Pokemon Trading Card Games Crown Zenith Special Collection $55 See at Walmart

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set $63 $65 Save $2 See at Walmart

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.