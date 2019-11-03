Bette Midler mocks Lori Loughlin's college admissions scandal: 'The judge might put her away for ... hours'

By all accounts, Lori Loughlin is reportedly anguished about the three charges she’s facing over her alleged involvement in the college admissions scheme known as Operation Varsity Blues. Bette Midler, however, thinks that the Full House actress has nothing to worry about — because she’s a celebrity.

On Sunday, Midler took to Twitter to mock Loughlin’s legal woes after the former Hallmark Channel favorite and husband Mossimo Giannulli revealed their plans to plead not guilty to a new charge of conspiring "to commit federal program bribery.” The couple stand accused of paying a college admissions consultant a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, into USC as crew recruits. Neither of the young women, who are no longer enrolled in USC, are actually involved with the sport.

In a reference to the 14-day prison sentence given to Felicity Huffman for her own role in the admissions scandal — the actress, who admitted paying to have her daughter’s test scores altered, was released after just 11 days — Midler cracked that, if found guilty, Loughlin would serve “hours.”

Lori Laughlin has pleaded not guilty to new college admissions charges. She must be really starting to panic that the judge might put her away for...oh, I don’t know...hours! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 3, 2019

Midler’s joke echoed the backlash that came with Huffman’s sentencing, which many felt was too light given the substantial sentences for people of color in similar cases. Meghan McCain called the former Desperate Housewives star and husband William H. Macy “the poster children for what everyone hates about white privilege.” And while Loughlin is expected to get more jail time if she is ultimately found guilty, according to the U.S. attorney whose office is prosecuting the case, few of Midler’s fans felt sympathy for the Fuller House star.





Affluenza! — Syimon Templar (@SyimonTemplar) November 3, 2019

Pretty white lady wins again. What gets me is that they think so little of their kids that they need to cheat them into college... that means they know their kids aren’t qualified to be there. Glad they’re not my mother. — LaurieInQueens (@LaurieInQueens) November 3, 2019

I agree with this...and I'd love to be in a room with Lori Loughlin and talk to her about real life for a few hours. — thelanesvillesix (@MaryBet97190405) November 3, 2019

Should be more than Felicity got, she at least did her time like a champ. — nomogi (@NoahGirard11) November 3, 2019

Exactly. White privilege at its finest. — Christy (@ChristyL17) November 3, 2019

Loughlin, who is scheduled for a Nov. 20 arraignment, has at least one person cheering her on: longtime co-star Bob Saget.

“I love the people I love and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years,” the actor told Fox News last week when asked about Loughlin. “I don’t cut people out.”

