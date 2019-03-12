Who are Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's children? Actresses accused of fraud in scheme to get daughters into elite colleges

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, two actors with squeaky-clean images after decades in Hollywood, are charged with fraud over their alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam. The women paid to get their daughters into elite colleges, according to court documents. So who are the kids they are said to have shelled out money for illegally?

View photos William H. Macy, Georgia Macy, Felicity Huffman and Sophia Macy at a Rudderless screening in 2014. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) More

According to the documents, Huffman, 56, and her Shameless star husband William H. Macy, who has not been charged, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to [college prep company] KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” Sophia Grace Macy. The KWF owner told the couple that “he ‘controlled’ a testing center, and could arrange for a third party to purport to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterward, and the couple agreed.” The teen received 1420 on her SATs, which was a 400 increase over her previous score, the documents say.

ARREST WARRANT for Felicity Huffman pic.twitter.com/Qz6hoWhTmz — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 12, 2019





Sophia — whose name has often appeared in the press as “Sofia,” but Macy used Sophia on his social media and this seems to be her Instagram — is 18 and her father recently discussed her schooling with Parade. Macy, 68, said Sophia currently attends Los Angeles High School of the Arts (LAHSA) and is “thriving there.” While she’s definitely interested in showbiz — and often accompanies her parents on the red carpet, including to the Golden Globes in January — “She’s going to go to college” first he said. “We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice,” he said referring to her having extra opportunities in the business. “I know she’s going to make a go of it” in showbiz, “which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good.” (She had a small role in her dad’s film The Layover.)

View photos William H. Macy and Sophia Macy at the 2019 Golden Globes. (Photo: Getty Images) More

According to the court papers, the Desperate Housewives star also made arrangements to pursue the scheme — in which some 50 people have been charged, paying $25 million in bribes — a second time for their younger daughter Georgia, 16, but changed her mind. In the same Parade interview, Macy spoke about Georgia’s education too, saying she is “in a very academic school and killing it.” He added that she’s “interested in politics, political science and pursuing that.”

Huffman and Macy share photos of their daughters on their social media often. Last year, a sweet photo of Macy dancing with his prom-bound daughter Sophia made headlines.