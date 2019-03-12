Who are Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's children? Actresses accused of fraud in scheme to get daughters into elite colleges

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, two actors with squeaky-clean images after decades in Hollywood, are charged with fraud over their alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam. The women paid to get their daughters into elite colleges, according to court documents. So who are the kids they are said to have shelled out money for illegally?
According to the documents, Huffman, 56, and her Shameless star husband William H. Macy, who has not been charged, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to [college prep company] KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” Sophia Grace Macy. The KWF owner told the couple that “he ‘controlled’ a testing center, and could arrange for a third party to purport to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterward, and the couple agreed.” The teen received 1420 on her SATs, which was a 400 increase over her previous score, the documents say.
ARREST WARRANT for Felicity Huffman pic.twitter.com/Qz6hoWhTmz
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 12, 2019
Sophia — whose name has often appeared in the press as “Sofia,” but Macy used Sophia on his social media and this seems to be her Instagram — is 18 and her father recently discussed her schooling with Parade. Macy, 68, said Sophia currently attends Los Angeles High School of the Arts (LAHSA) and is “thriving there.” While she’s definitely interested in showbiz — and often accompanies her parents on the red carpet, including to the Golden Globes in January — “She’s going to go to college” first he said. “We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice,” he said referring to her having extra opportunities in the business. “I know she’s going to make a go of it” in showbiz, “which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good.” (She had a small role in her dad’s film The Layover.)
According to the court papers, the Desperate Housewives star also made arrangements to pursue the scheme — in which some 50 people have been charged, paying $25 million in bribes — a second time for their younger daughter Georgia, 16, but changed her mind. In the same Parade interview, Macy spoke about Georgia’s education too, saying she is “in a very academic school and killing it.” He added that she’s “interested in politics, political science and pursuing that.”
Huffman and Macy share photos of their daughters on their social media often. Last year, a sweet photo of Macy dancing with his prom-bound daughter Sophia made headlines.
The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin. ❤️ @williamhmacy pic.twitter.com/jmrEdUCkec
— Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) April 24, 2018
So did comments Macy made about his liberal hopes for his daughters. “You know, I started doing all the cliches, ‘I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house,’” he told Us Weekly last year. “And then I thought, ‘OK, what do you really want for your daughters?’ And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”
Huffman and Macy, both Oscar nominees, have been married since 1997. He recently called their marriage a “fairy tale” and he said he fell in love with her the second he saw her. He told Closer magazine in 2017 he was glad to become a dad later in life — at 50 — because he had more “patience” and “money.”
Felicity Huffman literally typed the words "Ruh Ro!" while planning to commit mail fraud pic.twitter.com/iYsFNtL7qT
— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 12, 2019
Huffman has detailed the ups and downs of motherhood on her website What the Flicka. In a 2014 interview, she admitted that at times she hated being a mom — “and there were times that I hated my children. And even saying that, I want to follow that up by saying but of course I love my children. There’s such a thin band of acceptable behavior in terms of what you experience as motherhood and it made me feel like a monster.”
But while she talked in that same interview about raising her kids out of the spotlight, make no mistake, the girls were raised with advantages. Amid this scandal, an old interview Macy did has resurfaced in which he talked about buying — and delivering via FedEx — a new horse for one of his daughters.
Only tangentially related to the news of the day, but ever since I read this yesterday I haven't been able to stop thinking about William H. Macy FedExing his daughter's horse https://t.co/QZ7kIs9Abn pic.twitter.com/OVRNcmctXD
— Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) March 12, 2019
And in the wake of this scandal, Huffman was called out by author Christina Binkley, for allegedly hiring a guy to help her coach her daughter’s soccer team. “That was weird and a little sad,” Binkley wrote.
Felicity Huffman was my daughter’s AYSO soccer coach about 10 years ago, on the team with her younger daughter. Her husband was a thoroughly kind man, and she was perfectly nice, but she hired a guy to do a lot of her coaching work. That was weird and a little sad. https://t.co/zyCnfyayb7
— Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) March 12, 2019
Among the 50 or so others involved in this nationwide scam and also facing arrest is 54-year-old Loughlin, fan fave Aunt Becky from Full House and Fuller House. A mom of two daughters with designer Mossimo Giannulli, the creator of the Mossimo clothing line, she allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters” — Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli — “designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California] crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” the documents stated.
LORI LOUGHLIN – Criminal cover sheet pic.twitter.com/TcYr2fzS9I
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 12, 2019
Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19, are often with Loughlin on the red carpet — including just last month — and have found minor degrees of social media stardom. Olivia has over a million Instagram followers, thanks to her glamour shots giving followers a look into the life of a celeb kid.
Isabella has appeared in two of her mother’s TV movies, including last year’s Homegrown Christmas. She’s also a fashion blogger and has covered red carpets as an on-camera personality.
In an interview with the Zach Sang Show posted earlier this week, Olivia talked about her parents making her go to college because they did not go. She said she and her sister attend the same school, presumably USC. “I’m so happy they made me” go to school, she said. “My sister goes to the same school and we’re pretty much inseparable. It was nice following in her footsteps a bit.”
Last year, Olivia was called “spoiled” and a “privileged brat” after saying she’s going to college for “game days” and “partying.” After noting she had attended a private high school, she talked about her plans for higher education, but sniffed, “I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend. But I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of like game days, partying… I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”
She expressed similar sentiments on social media even before that.
it's so hard to try in school when you don't care about anything you're learning
— Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) April 21, 2017
It’s obviously a buzzy conversation on social media today with many — including Megyn Kelly weighing in.
And think about the kids who did the work/made the sacrifices to deserve entry but then got denied bc some rich, messed up parents stole the spots thru bribery. https://t.co/yjr1ANT5oL
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 12, 2019
Imagine being William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman or Lori Loughlin, multimillionaires with vast networks of resources for your kid that are effective and legal, and you still feel the need to cheat the system to get your kid into college.
Zero sympathy here. None.
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) March 12, 2019
A rep for Loughlin told Yahoo Entertainment she didn’t immediately have a comment, while Huffman and Macy’s spokesperson has not yet responded to our inquiry.
Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:
- Aaron Carter trashes Michael Jackson accusers — and Paris Jackson approves
- Tucker Carlson won’t apologize, blames liberal ‘mob’ for outrage over misogynistic remarks
- Jose Canseco claims A-Rod is cheating on new fiancée J.Lo: ‘I am willing to take a polygraph’
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.