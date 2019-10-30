Bob Saget speaks out about Lori Loughlin's involvement in college admissions scandal: 'I don't cut people out'

Bob Saget has, until now, remained mum on the topic of the college admissions scandal and the involvement of his former Full House co-star Lori Loughlin. But the actor has decided to clear the air by saying he “doesn’t cut people out.”

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, the 63-year-old was asked about how he was coping with the media scrutiny surrounding Loughlin, with whom he first started working on Full House back in 1987.

“I’m doing good,” Saget responded. “I love the people I love and people go through life and stuff happens,” he continued. “For a while I would say, ‘no comment’ and now there’s just no point [...] I love the people I love and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

Saget and Loughlin worked together on Full House for nearly eight years, before the show wrapped in 1995. Since then, they’ve both starred in the show’s reboot, Fuller House.

“I never had any friends growing up, so I’m lucky to have any in the first place,” Saget added.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have yet to be sentenced for their alleged roles in the scandal. However, they have pleaded not guilty to charges associated with the claim that they paid a $500,000 bribe for their daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Giannulli, 21, to be accepted into the University of South California.

People reports that “the entire family is in chaos” as they await their next court date.

