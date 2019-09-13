    Felicity Huffman’s sentencing has social media buzzing about Lori Loughlin’s fate

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Felicity Huffman is being sentenced in the college admissions scandal, but the internet seems more interested in Lori Loughlin's fate. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    While Felicity Huffman is the one who has her day in court — she’s being sentenced in the college admissions scandal — it’s Lori Loughlin’s name that we keep seeing.

    Social media is filled with speculation over how much prison time Huffman will or won’t get — as federal prosecutors have asked for one month, but her legal team wants zero. However, the conversation is also very largely focused on Loughlin, who did not admit her guilt, and what should and could happen to her.

    For a lot of people, Huffman admitting her guilt — paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores changed in hopes of getting her into a better college — goes a long way in public opinion. “At least” she “owned up to what she did,” is a sentiment shared by more than one commenter.

    Loughlin, who allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her socialite daughters into University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport — went another route in this case. The Fuller House actress pleaded not guilty, was slapped with an additional charge by federal prosecutors and is now headed to trial, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. They each face up to 40 years in prison.

    Social media is practically salivating over Loughlin’s fate — and the possibility of her going to prison. “I hope she gets a sentence strong enough to wipe out her entitlement,” wrote one person.

    “Leave [Huffman] alone,” wrote another. “Go after Lori Loughlin. She’s not sorry.”

    Loughlin has also been called “smug” and “defiant.”

    As well as “arrogant.”

    Some aren’t even interested in the outcome of Huffman’s case. They just want to find out “where Aunt Becky will be enjoying her extended federal vacation.”

    And have thoughts about how long her sentence would be.

    Though, in fairness, there’s not an outpouring of #FreeHuffman outcry. Many people are disgusted with the alleged actions of both women.

    Huffman’s sentencing takes place in a Boston court on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. It’s expected she will be accompanied to court by her husband, William H. Macy, who traveled to Massachusetts with her earlier this week.

    Loughlin’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2. However, she is not required to attend.

