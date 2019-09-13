Felicity Huffman’s sentencing has social media buzzing about Lori Loughlin’s fate

While Felicity Huffman is the one who has her day in court — she’s being sentenced in the college admissions scandal — it’s Lori Loughlin’s name that we keep seeing.
Social media is filled with speculation over how much prison time Huffman will or won’t get — as federal prosecutors have asked for one month, but her legal team wants zero. However, the conversation is also very largely focused on Loughlin, who did not admit her guilt, and what should and could happen to her.
For a lot of people, Huffman admitting her guilt — paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores changed in hopes of getting her into a better college — goes a long way in public opinion. “At least” she “owned up to what she did,” is a sentiment shared by more than one commenter.
At least Felicity Huffman owned up to what she did.— Fiyah ✊🏾 Angelou (@SweetKixx) September 13, 2019
Lori Laughlin is STILL out here proudly and indignantly denying doing the same crime & y’all are keekeeing, calling her “Aunt Becky” & whatnot.
FOH.https://t.co/ll6Ufi0mLv
Even though she’ll only serve about 20 days while someone in NYC last week was sentenced to 30 days in jail for literally stealing a loaf of bread, I’m fine with this. At least she plead guilty straight away and admitted she was wrong, unlike Aunt Becky. https://t.co/XDaY7YK8IQ— Chewy Yorkie (@ChewyYorkie) September 13, 2019
I completely agree though I do respect that she pled out and took responsibility. Lori Loughlin's behavior is just annoying the crap out of me.— Bravo Me 💋🍸 (@realityaddictx) September 13, 2019
As disgusting as what some of the Hollywood elitest have done, at least this one admits to it & shows humility.— T.A.B.🌟🌟🌟 (@tab_bee2) September 13, 2019
Lori Loughlin arrogantly denies, says she's done nothing wrong!
The ego of some of these people & denial of reality is astounding with actors & actresses. Ya STOLE it!!
@hlnshowbiz Huffman, her character? That’s her job as an actor. The rest is bullshit. But there is a big difference between her and Aunt Becky. She deserves jail time.— TOTAL LOSER (@Maggie91579371) September 13, 2019
Loughlin, who allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her socialite daughters into University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport — went another route in this case. The Fuller House actress pleaded not guilty, was slapped with an additional charge by federal prosecutors and is now headed to trial, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. They each face up to 40 years in prison.
Social media is practically salivating over Loughlin’s fate — and the possibility of her going to prison. “I hope she gets a sentence strong enough to wipe out her entitlement,” wrote one person.
I respect Huffman’s decision to assume responsibility for what she did and take a sentence. Even if it’s a short one, she admitted doing wrong, which is rare these days (ie: Jussie Smollet).— Carry (@JustCarryGirl) September 13, 2019
For Lori Loughlin: I hope she gets a sentence strong enough to wipe out her entitlement.
“Leave [Huffman] alone,” wrote another. “Go after Lori Loughlin. She’s not sorry.”
She knows she was wrong, fine her and leave her alone. Go after Lori Loughlin she's not sorry.— Madonna Moreland (@MadonnaMoreland) September 13, 2019
Loughlin has also been called “smug” and “defiant.”
@MorningExp I want to see that Aunt Becky with her smug, defiant self go down!— @krush_1911 (@krush_1911) September 13, 2019
As well as “arrogant.”
Nah, I think aunt Becky is the the worst. She continuously denies what she was caught doing, and she is arrogant with it on top of all that "yes I did it, and what?" I hope they all get 5 years like that black woman did— Ashley Vargas-Butler (@ashshadee) September 13, 2019
Some aren’t even interested in the outcome of Huffman’s case. They just want to find out “where Aunt Becky will be enjoying her extended federal vacation.”
I dont care about Felicity Huffman's sentencing. I just want to know where #AuntBecky will be enjoying her extended #FederalVacation and I hope she gets accepted at that (FCI) institution in the backwoods of #LittleSiberia in #NNY. #AuntBeckysVacation— ᴡᴇᴀʀᴇPLATTSBURGH (@Card1nalCountry) September 13, 2019
And have thoughts about how long her sentence would be.
I want Aunt Becky and her husband in prison way longer than a month.— Judith L Osborne #Resistance (@JudithLOsborne) September 13, 2019
Though, in fairness, there’s not an outpouring of #FreeHuffman outcry. Many people are disgusted with the alleged actions of both women.
Awwww poor babies lori loughlin and felicity Huffman... I'm disgusted away how media messages these celebrities out as the victim. Like they didn't understand, they feel bad. But if it were an average writing person, it'd be the exact opposite..— Jaesell M🏳️🌈🌈♀️ (@Jaesellbb) September 13, 2019
What needs to change is paying your way out of jail! If this mother is sent to jail for sending her child to a PUBLIC school, then Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin should DEFINITELY do jail time, not be able to simply write a check that won't even effect them financially one bit!— Lisa GCC🌊 (@lillisa1126) September 13, 2019
Here’s what I have to do: take my kids to the library every Sunday, go over homework, study ahead, and hope for the best. I hope they put Felicity and Aunt Becky under the jail. pic.twitter.com/3bmiXg7FVr— Curtis Jackson (@curtisjacksontv) September 13, 2019
Huffman’s sentencing takes place in a Boston court on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. It’s expected she will be accompanied to court by her husband, William H. Macy, who traveled to Massachusetts with her earlier this week.
Loughlin’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2. However, she is not required to attend.
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Kylie Jenner to Playboy: ‘You can be sexy and still be a badass mom’
Megyn Kelly reacts to Charlize Theron playing her in ‘Bombshell’
Demi Moore's memoir claims Ashton Kutcher cheated, she had miscarriage at 6 months
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.