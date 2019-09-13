Felicity Huffman’s sentencing has social media buzzing about Lori Loughlin’s fate

Felicity Huffman is being sentenced in the college admissions scandal, but the internet seems more interested in Lori Loughlin's fate. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

While Felicity Huffman is the one who has her day in court — she’s being sentenced in the college admissions scandal — it’s Lori Loughlin’s name that we keep seeing.

Social media is filled with speculation over how much prison time Huffman will or won’t get — as federal prosecutors have asked for one month, but her legal team wants zero. However, the conversation is also very largely focused on Loughlin, who did not admit her guilt, and what should and could happen to her.

For a lot of people, Huffman admitting her guilt — paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores changed in hopes of getting her into a better college — goes a long way in public opinion. “At least” she “owned up to what she did,” is a sentiment shared by more than one commenter.

At least Felicity Huffman owned up to what she did.



Lori Laughlin is STILL out here proudly and indignantly denying doing the same crime & y’all are keekeeing, calling her “Aunt Becky” & whatnot.



FOH.https://t.co/ll6Ufi0mLv — Fiyah ✊🏾 Angelou (@SweetKixx) September 13, 2019

Even though she’ll only serve about 20 days while someone in NYC last week was sentenced to 30 days in jail for literally stealing a loaf of bread, I’m fine with this. At least she plead guilty straight away and admitted she was wrong, unlike Aunt Becky. https://t.co/XDaY7YK8IQ — Chewy Yorkie (@ChewyYorkie) September 13, 2019

I completely agree though I do respect that she pled out and took responsibility. Lori Loughlin's behavior is just annoying the crap out of me. — Bravo Me 💋🍸 (@realityaddictx) September 13, 2019

As disgusting as what some of the Hollywood elitest have done, at least this one admits to it & shows humility.

Lori Loughlin arrogantly denies, says she's done nothing wrong!

The ego of some of these people & denial of reality is astounding with actors & actresses. Ya STOLE it!! — T.A.B.🌟🌟🌟 (@tab_bee2) September 13, 2019

@hlnshowbiz Huffman, her character? That’s her job as an actor. The rest is bullshit. But there is a big difference between her and Aunt Becky. She deserves jail time. — TOTAL LOSER (@Maggie91579371) September 13, 2019

Loughlin, who allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her socialite daughters into University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport — went another route in this case. The Fuller House actress pleaded not guilty, was slapped with an additional charge by federal prosecutors and is now headed to trial, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. They each face up to 40 years in prison.

Social media is practically salivating over Loughlin’s fate — and the possibility of her going to prison. “I hope she gets a sentence strong enough to wipe out her entitlement,” wrote one person.

I respect Huffman’s decision to assume responsibility for what she did and take a sentence. Even if it’s a short one, she admitted doing wrong, which is rare these days (ie: Jussie Smollet).

For Lori Loughlin: I hope she gets a sentence strong enough to wipe out her entitlement. — Carry (@JustCarryGirl) September 13, 2019

“Leave [Huffman] alone,” wrote another. “Go after Lori Loughlin. She’s not sorry.”

She knows she was wrong, fine her and leave her alone. Go after Lori Loughlin she's not sorry. — Madonna Moreland (@MadonnaMoreland) September 13, 2019

Loughlin has also been called “smug” and “defiant.”

@MorningExp I want to see that Aunt Becky with her smug, defiant self go down! — @krush_1911 (@krush_1911) September 13, 2019

As well as “arrogant.”

Nah, I think aunt Becky is the the worst. She continuously denies what she was caught doing, and she is arrogant with it on top of all that "yes I did it, and what?" I hope they all get 5 years like that black woman did — Ashley Vargas-Butler (@ashshadee) September 13, 2019

Some aren’t even interested in the outcome of Huffman’s case. They just want to find out “where Aunt Becky will be enjoying her extended federal vacation.”