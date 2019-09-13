Kylie Jenner to Playboy: ‘You can be sexy and still be a badass mom’

Kylie Jenner’s Playboy cover is here.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and billionaire beauty mogul collaborated with boyfriend Travis Scott on the skin-filled cover story for the magazine’s “pleasure issue.” The Astroworld rapper directed the photo shoot and conducted the interview, in which they talked about their sex life and 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

The pair bragged that becoming parents hasn’t hurt their sex life. In fact, it’s had the opposite effect, they claim — though they aren’t your average set of parents by any means.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner, 22, said to her beau, 28, with a laugh.

When he asked if she feels that he “empowers” her to “own” her “identity and sexuality as a mom,” she replied, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother.”

She added, “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

They also talked about how they knew immediately that their “relationship works.” (Jenner became pregnant in 2017, just months after they were first linked romantically.)

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she said. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

View photos Kylie Jenner's photo shoot and interview with Playboy has been released. (Image: Playboy via Instagram) More

Jenner also talked about their family time together with Stormi.

“When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together,” she revealed. “We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us. After she falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch. We have a lot of fun together. We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

View photos Kylie Jenner's photo shoot and interview with Playboy has been released. (Image: Playboy via Instagram) More