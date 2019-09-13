Kylie Jenner to Playboy: ‘You can be sexy and still be a badass mom’

Kylie Jenner’s Playboy cover is here.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and billionaire beauty mogul collaborated with boyfriend Travis Scott on the skin-filled cover story for the magazine’s “pleasure issue.” The Astroworld rapper directed the photo shoot and conducted the interview, in which they talked about their sex life and 1-year-old daughter Stormi.
The pair bragged that becoming parents hasn’t hurt their sex life. In fact, it’s had the opposite effect, they claim — though they aren’t your average set of parents by any means.
“Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner, 22, said to her beau, 28, with a laugh.
When he asked if she feels that he “empowers” her to “own” her “identity and sexuality as a mom,” she replied, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother.”
She added, “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”
They also talked about how they knew immediately that their “relationship works.” (Jenner became pregnant in 2017, just months after they were first linked romantically.)
“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she said. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”
Jenner also talked about their family time together with Stormi.
“When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together,” she revealed. “We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us. After she falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch. We have a lot of fun together. We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”
Jenner also said she bounces business ideas off of Scott. She talked about his “creative, out-of-the-box mind” and how he always has the “craziest, coolest ideas.”
One of those ideas was the cover.
“I never thought that I would pose for Playboy,” Jenner said. However, when Scott presented her “with the idea — that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision.”
The pictorial was shot by L.A. photog Sasha Samsonova, who is a KarJenner favorite. She’s a regular shutterbug for family members, also including Kim Kardashian, and has experience shooting other covers, including Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. She’s also worked with with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and KarJenner foe Jordyn Woods, among others.
Scott “moderated” the photos of Jenner, which see her in various states of undress. The cover is a closeup shot of her cleavage as she spills out of a red bra. Another photo shows her wearing a sheer bottom on a blanket. As in the past, she didn’t air brush her leg scar in the photos.
Jenner announced the cover was coming earlier this week alongside a nude photo of her embracing a shirtless Scott. The issue can be ordered here.
