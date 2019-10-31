Heidi Klum reveals her gory, hours-in-the-making costume for Halloween 2019

Heidi Klum has been the reigning queen of Halloween for 20 years now, since she threw her first extravagant party back in 2000. Even after two decades of transforming into a host of characters for the occasion, the supermodel has yet to run out of iconic costume ideas. Now, she’s even tacked on interactivity.

For the reveal of Klum’s 2019 costume, she teamed up with Amazon to create a live experience for fans to see how the transformation takes place. And although she had already given her followers an inside look into the studio where the prosthetic magic happens, nobody could figure out just what Klum was turning herself into.

The preparation began at 10 a.m. and lasted for hours as a team of people did her hair and makeup, and even applied full-body prosthetics. Of course, Klum shared each part of the process — including her lunch break — with her 6.7 million followers.

Amazon began live streaming Klum’s transformation six hours into it, at which point she was joined by her friend and former Project Runway co-star Tim Gunn and TV personality Preston Konrad to talk through the process. She posed for a pic with Gunn, her work husband and her real-life spouse, Tom Kaulitz.

Even after the livestream ended, Klum admitted then that the costume wasn’t nearly finished. Oh, no. She had much more to do before her look was complete. The model continued to document everything on Instagram.

One of her latter posts showed faux exposed brain matter.

A snapshot captured on Klum’s Instagram Stories showed Kaulitz was also joining the fun.

View photos (Photo: Instagram) More

Over the weekend, Klum and Kaulitz attended a party together in coordinated looks.

On Halloween, after a lot of getting ready, Klum’s fans were still unsure of who or what she’s supposed to be. Many of them guessed some variation of Frankenstein, an alien or a zombie. Whatever it was, they approved.

They said her costume was “the best as always” and was on “another level.”

“I wait all year to see what crazy costume you come up with,” another said.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.