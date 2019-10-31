Which celebrity won Halloween in 2019? Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and more

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from Disney's The Little Mermaid for Halloween 2019. (Photo: Instagram)

Celebrities love Halloween as much as the rest of us. In 2019, Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, LeBron James and more went all out with their costumes.

In the case of both Jenner and Minaj, they chose multiple looks. Ariel, from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Marilyn Monroe and a Playboy Bunny for Jenner. Minaj dressed as Tiffany, from the campy Bride of Chucky, as part of a couples’ costume with her new husband, Kenneth Petty. (Earlier she wore a Harley Quinn costume to Petty’s Joker.)

Kim Kardashian went with a movie character, too. She was none other than Elle Woods, the character Reese Witherspoon played in the Legally Blonde flicks.

Athletes weren’t too cool to dress up, either. NBA star James was inspired by Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, while footballer Tom Brady looked to Star Wars and went as a Stormtrooper.

Gabrielle Union and her husband, retired basketball player Dwyane Wade, went as a boxer (her) and Nino Brown from New Jack City.

Take a look at those costumes and all the rest that celebs rocked on Halloween 2019, then vote for or against each look to send your favorites to the top of the list.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.