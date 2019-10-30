Kevin Hart returns to social media for first time since car crash: 'I'm thankful for simply still being here'

Kevin Hart is sharing a glimpse into his recovery from his Labor Day weekend car crash.

In his first Instagram post since the wreck, the Jumanji: The Next Level star, 40, talked about how “thankful” he is to “still be here” and says he appreciates life in a new way. Footage showed him at the hospital — where he had his spine fused back together in three places — as well as subsequent physical therapy and a doctor’s appointment.

View photos Kevin Hart is sharing his recovery journey after his car crash. (Screenshot: Kevin Hart via Instagram) More

“September 1, 2019, I was in an accident,” it said on the screen as it started. “My world was forever changed.”

Hart is heard talking about how the accident — which saw his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crash through wooden fencing and down an embankment, injuring him and two friends — and said it made him realize that “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over.”

View photos Kevin Hart is sharing his recovery journey after his car crash.(Screenshot: Kevin Hart via Instagram) More

He said the whole experience has changed his life.

“You know, when God talks, you gotta listen,” Hart said. “I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to ‘Sit down. You’re moving too fast. You’re doing too much.’ Sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective.”

View photos Kevin Hart shared a video about his car crash recovery. (Screenshot: Kevin Hart via Instagram) More

As footage of him doing everyday things at home with family and friends flashed on the screen, he said his “appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me cause you stood by me.”

Then he addressed his fans, saying he is “thankful for all of your love and support.”

View photos Kevin Hart smooched his wife, Eniko, in the video about his recovery. (Screenshot: Kevin Hart via Instagram) More

At the end, he said, “So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised. More importantly, I am thankful for God. Thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Hart’s post — the first since before the crash — was flooded with comments of well-wishes from friends and fans. The Rock, Jamie Foxx and Cedric the Entertainer all posted messages: