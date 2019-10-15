Felicity Huffman reports to prison for 14-day sentence

Felicity Huffman, pictured on Sept. 13, was sentenced to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. (Photo: Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Felicity Huffman is ready to serve her time.

On Tuesday, a representative for the actress confirmed in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment that she has reported for sentencing at a federal correctional facility in California. The Oscar-nominated star was sentenced to 14 days in prison last month after pleading guilty to taking part in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scheme.

Her sentence, issued by Judge Indira Talwani in Boston federal court, also includes one year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $30,000.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA,” her representative shared. “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

The Desperate Housewives star was ordered to self-report by Oct. 25. In a statement released after the court’s ruling, Huffman said she accepted her sentencing “without reservation,” adding, “my goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me.”

Her September statement also included an apology to daughter Sophia Grace Macy, who she says was unaware that Huffman had paid a consultant $15,000 to have her SAT exam results altered.

