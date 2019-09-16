Has Felicity Huffman started her community service?

Felicity Huffman is itching to put the college admissions scandal behind her.

Two days after her sentencing, on Sunday, the Desperate Housewives alum, 56 was photographed back in L.A., visiting a rehab center for addicted and homeless youth, leading to speculation that she has started her 250 hours of community service.

A spokesperson for Huffman has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Photos showed Huffman, who was outfitted in workout clothes, carrying notebooks into the facility. She was accompanied by who appears to be her younger daughter, Georgia. However, the photo agency identified the girl as Sophia — as did some media outlets. (We asked Huffman’s spokesperson for clarification about that, too.)

View photos Felicity Huffman has reportedly started her 250 hours of community service. (Photo: BACKGRID) More

In the photos, the girl appeared to be carrying a treat as the women walked inside smiling and talking.

Huffman was sentenced in Boston federal court to 14 days in prison, one year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $30,000. She must self-report to prison by Oct. 25.

At this point, it’s unclear if Huffman’s visit counts toward the mandated community service. After all, the probation department probably hasn’t had time to work out that detail so soon after the sentence was given. Further, in court Friday, Huffman’s attorneys said that the place that Huffman wanted to do her community service has withdrawn its support, according to a WCVB-TV Boston reporter who was there for the proceedings.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May, admitting to paying college admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor cheat on Sophia’s SAT exam. The 19-year-old was unaware of the scam, prosecutors said. Huffman reportedly considered the same for scam for their younger daughter, Georgia, 17, but changed her mind.

By Huffman’s account and that of her husband, William H. Macy, Huffman’s relationship with both girls suffered as a result her part in the scam. In a letter to the judge, Macy wrote that Huffman is “rebuilding that relationship” with their girls.

And in the statement she issued after her sentencing, Huffman apologized to her entire family again. She wrote that she has “learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those hours are complete.”

It continued, “I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies where I am needed.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.