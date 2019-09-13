Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison in college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman has been sentenced for her part in the college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 56, was given 14 days in prison, one year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $30,000 by Judge Indira Talwani in Boston federal court on Friday. She must self-report to prison by Oct. 25.

Huffman issued a personal statement, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, immediately after the verdict saying she accepts the court’s decision “without reservation.”

The federal sentencing guidelines for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud called for between zero and six months in prison, a legal expert told Yahoo Entertainment after Huffman pleaded guilty. Federal prosecutors recommended the low end — one month with a year of supervised release and a $20,000 fine. Meanwhile, Huffman’s legal team asked the judge to sentence her to one year of probation, a $20,000 fine and community service. So this sentence is on the low end of the guideline.

Huffman — the first parent to be sentenced in the widespread college admissions scandal — was accompanied to court by her husband, William H. Macy, as well as a handful of others, including her brother, Moore Huffman Jr.

Macy sat in the front row for the proceedings. Prosecutors made the case for Huffman to spend the one month in prison, saying she exhibited “deliberate and intentional criminal conduct.” They asked that “a message must be sent” and said “imprisonment is the only way to send that message.”

Huffman’s team then made the case for probation and community service. They argued that what she did wasn’t as extreme as some of the other parents. They said she’s already paid a price for this, and say said she shouldn’t receive a harsher sentence than others because she has fame and money.

Huffman, through tears, also spoke in court and apologized for what she did, saying she has “eternal shame” over it. She also apologized to her daughter. The actress told the judge she takes “full responsibility” and was “prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit.”

During Judge Talwani’s ruling, she said Huffman didn’t seek out the scheme — she had been working with college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer legitimately for a year when Singer suggested the scam. However, she said Huffman still broke the law and added, “Trying to be a good mother does not excuse this.” She ended up giving Huffman a 14-day sentence.

Huffman’s attorneys asked for the sentence to be carried out in California, near her family home and in a low-security prison, and that she be able to self-report to prison.

After the verdict, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said she can self-report and must do so by Oct. 25. However, the facility has not yet been determined.

Huffman was arrested in March for the so-called Operation Varsity Blues scam, which saw the elite pay college admissions consultant Singer to get their children into esteemed universities. Huffman, who pleaded guilty in May, admitted to paying Singer $15,000 to have a proctor cheat on her elder daughter Sophia Macy's SAT exam. The 19-year-old was unaware of the scam, prosecutors said.