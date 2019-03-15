Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s courtroom sketch artist says she drew them authentically — 'warts and all'

There were no cameras in court when Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman faced the judge for their alleged roles in the massive college admissions scheme, but the public did get the next best thing: courtroom sketches.

Felicity Huffman in court on Tuesday, as captured by freelance illustrator Mona Shafter Edwards, who has covered trials of stars including Michael Jackson, Gwyneth Paltrow and O.J Simpson. (Image: Mona Shafter Edwards/Reuters)

The colorful illustrations were immediately shared all over the internet. Artist Mona Shafer Edwards’s renderings depicted a weary looking Huffman — awoken Tuesday by seven F.B.I. agents, with guns drawn, at the family home she shares with William H. Macy and taken into custody — shrinking in her seat behind her fellow defendants.

A day later, Loughlin — who had the luxury of negotiating her surrender — was captured with full hair and makeup, glam but with defiant demeanor. They were “very, very different,” Edwards tells Yahoo of Loughlin and Huffman during their days in court. “Totally different attitude, expression and the way that the body was held.”

The Fuller House actress (also commonly referred to as her character’s name Aunt Becky) had her arms crossed — and they stayed that way the whole time she was in court. “Kind of a defensive deflection like: Don’t touch me. What am I doing here? Where are my people? When am I getting out? It was so defiant,” says the freelance artist, who regularly covers court cases, often for ABC News. “Loughlin came off, and I think it showed in my drawings, a little arrogant. An illustrator can bring that out maybe more than a camera. However, I wasn’t being subjective. I was just drawing what I saw.” She adds: “The way people stand, their body language, their attitude — it all plays a part in an illustration.”

Loughln came off as "defiant" and "a little arrogant" in her courtroom appearance on Wednesday, according to sketch artist Mona Shafter Edward. (Image: Mona Shafter Edwards/Reuters)

As for her outfit, Loughlin — who, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters, including social media influencer Olivia Jade, into University of Southern California — dressed in a white turtleneck, which Edwards described as “like the good guy kind of thing. Her hair was perfectly styled, but it covered half of her face. And she wore the glasses. It was all kind of covering up.”

On the other hand, Huffman was arrested and brought right to court and looked worse for wear. “She didn’t have the time element Loughlin had,” Edwards notes. “So obviously she didn’t have time to call a makeup artist and say, ‘Hey, can you make me look great for court today.’” And where Loughlin was “defiant,” Huffman was sheepish. The Desperate Housewives actress, who allegedly paid $15,000 to falsify her older daughter’s SAT score, sat behind another defendant so nobody could really see her. She had her head down most of the time until her name was called.”

This sketch depicts Huffman kind of hidden behind some of the others, (Image: Mona Shafter Edwards/Reuters)

Edwards says overall, “I think Huffman was more authentic and genuine.” And she was “kind of concerned about the Loughlin drawing,” she admits. “I was thinking I made her too stern. But that’s what she looked like. There’s this thin line about whether I want to please the public and draw something [they’d like to see] or draw something warts and all and I choose [the latter].”