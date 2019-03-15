Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité dies of a heart attack at 18

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité Tomlinson has died at 18.

The social media influencer and fashion designer collapsed of an apparent heart attack Wednesday at her apartment in London, according to TMZ and the U.K.’s The Sun newspaper.

Félicité Tomlinson and brother Louis pose in a throwback photo she shared in September 2014. (Photo: via Instagram)

Emergency responders tried to revive Félicité, but she died at the scene.

Félicité — nicknamed Fizzy — had reportedly planned to write a book.

“It’s just the biggest tragedy and everyone wants to be there for Louis, who is the leader of his family since the loss of his mother and always there for all his siblings,” a source told the Sun.

The One Direction star, 27, is the oldest of seven children. In 2016, his mother died at 43, after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Louis was close with his sister, just as he was with his mother.

Following the sad news about Félicité, he dropped out of a performance at the BBC Charity show Comic Relief, where he had planned to perform his song “Two of Us,” which is about his mother’s death. He sings, “I know you’ll be looking down. Swear I’m gonna make you proud/I’ll be living one life for the two of us.”

Louis revealed in a 2017 interview on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 that his mother’s death had made him consider walking away from his career.

“It’s not something that I feel 100 percent comfortable talking too much about,” he said, “but just quickly, when I first found out about the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in.”

Fans left condolences for both Louis’s family and his late sister on her Instagram page, sweet messages, such as “We miss you already” and “Rest easy angel.”

