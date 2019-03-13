Why wasn't William H. Macy arrested in college admissions scam?

William H. Macy arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday for wife Felicity Huffman’s arraignment in the Operation Varsity Blues scheme. (Photo: AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

William H. Macy uttered a no comment Tuesday as he made his way into a federal courthouse in downtown L.A. for his wife Felicity Huffman’s arraignment for being part of the widespread college admissions scheme.

The Shameless actor, who turned 69 today, sat in the front row at the Desperate Housewives alum’s hearing, listening as bond was set at $250,000 due to her sizable assets (federal prosecutors said she has $20 million in real estate and $4 million in liquid securities). Macy had his head down only lifting it to “raise his hand when asked by the judge whether he was in the courtroom, and to hand over his driver’s license and other ID for verification as part of the bail co-signing,” according to Deadline. It was quite a day for the couple, who have spoken about their “fairytale” marriage and parenting their two daughters, Sophia, 18, and Georgia, 16. At 6 a.m. that morning, seven F.B.I. agents appeared at their door, guns drawn, to arrest Huffman. The couple had been asleep inside along with their kids, TMZ reported.

While Huffman is the one charged — accused of paying $15,000 to have someone fraudulently boost her elder daughter’s SAT score in part of a massive scheme that led to 46 additional arrests, including fellow actor Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli — Macy, identified just as “spouse” in the criminal complaint, which is quite a read (Huffman’s part starts on page 72), wasn’t despite seemingly having a role in the fraud. That’s led people to ask: Why?

It’s true — Macy is all over the complaint, from top to bottom. “As set forth below, HUFFMAN and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF) to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” it said.

The complaint also detailed a meeting the couple had with William Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the $25 million scam. “CW-1 met with HUFFMAN and her spouse in their Los Angeles home and explained, in substance, how the college entrance exam scheme worked,” it said. “He advised HUFFMAN and her spouse that he ‘controlled’ a testing center, and could arrange for a third party to purport to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterwards. CW-1 has advised investigators that HUFFMAN and her spouse agreed to the plan.”

According to the complaint, Macy also discussed via telephone executing the same plan for their younger daughter. However, “Ultimately, HUFFMAN and her spouse decided not to pursue the SAT cheating scheme” a second time, the papers stated.

