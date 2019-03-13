Nick Jonas just bought Priyanka Chopra a Maybach — and some think it's a dig at ex Miley Cyrus

Looks like being Mrs. Nick Jonas comes with some perks.

While she’s an international celebrity — not to mention a former Miss World — in her own right, Priyanka Chopra couldn’t resist showing off her latest spoils courtesy of her pop star mate. To celebrate the reunited Jonas Brothers’ new song “Sucker” reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the 26-year-old singer splurged on a Mercedes-Maybach sedan. The luxury 2019 model comes with a steep price tag of $199,900, plus more for extra features or custom details.





Chopra — who celebrated her new wheels with some champagne and a smooch from “the best husband ever” — certainly helped play a part in the success of “Sucker.” She stars in the song’s campy music video, alongside sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who is engaged to middle brother Joe Jonas.





The fancy wheels prompted even heiress Paris Hilton to comment “#Goals,” while one fan quipped, “Your loss … if you were with me you’d [have] got a nice old skool Nissan Micra.”

But some cynics say the extravagant gift — or at least the Instagram post showing it off — is in response to a post made by former Jonas paramour Miley Cyrus. Cyrus, who is married to Liam Hemsworth, revealed a private message Jonas (a.k.a. her “ex”) sent her complimenting her latest social media posts. And while Chopra herself left a playful comment on Cyrus’s post, fans are in an uproar. Some have accused Cyrus of crossing a line, with one commenter writing, “Maybe Miley should remember that she is a married woman and not post controversial things.”





Now there’s a theory that Chopra’s loved-up Instagram is about an attempt to put Cyrus, who dated Jonas from 2006 to 2007, in her place.

“Who else thinks this publication is the result of Priyanka’s jealousy of Miley’s release?” read one comment.

“Is this because of what @mileycyrus posted today?” asked a commenter. “I love Priyanka, would hate for her to be destroyed by a [player].”

Others pushed back against any rumors of drama.

“Why do you guys always need to create a beef between girls?” a fan shot back. “They were just joking about the past!!!”

