'Shameful': Celebs react to college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

While many celebrities are keeping mum on “Operation Varsity Blues” — the massive college admission cheating scheme that took down Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — others can’t resist.

As details continue to come out about the fraud, in which rich folks allegedly paid big bucks to get their kids into elite colleges, stars are weighing in on social media. There is “disgust” over the scam, in which 50 people in six states are accused of wrongdoing, and both the parents and their “shitty kids” are being criticized.

Sarah Silverman, who said her father footed the bill for her at NYU, wrote, “I was shocked at all the rich kids whose parents ‘made them’ go to college,” perhaps a dig at Fuller House star Loughlin, who, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid a $500,000 to bribe to have their daughters go to the University of Southern California while one, Instagram influencer Olivia Jade, infamously said she doesn’t care about her education and was going to college to party. “Seriously – let someone who wants to learn go in your shitty kid’s place.”

View photos Felicity Huffman in FBI custody on Tuesday. She is charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a complaint. She posted $250,000 bond and was released. (Photo: Getty Images) More

I went to NYU for 1 yr w/ a very small scholarship ($1500 per semester) and my dad paid the rest. I was shocked at all the rich kids whose parents “made them” go to college. Seriously- let someone who wants to learn go in your shitty kid’s place. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 12, 2019





Olivia Munn also made fun of the kids who “only have dreams of being an influencer.”

The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this shit show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer 🙈 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 12, 2019









Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris was “disgusted” by the whole thing, as someone who worked his butt off to get into Harvard “against long odds.” He wrote that his family “didn’t have money 2 even pay for SAT prep … let alone bribes.” He called it “shameful.”

I got into Harvard against long odds via hard work and perseverance. Neither of my parents went to college, we didn’t have money 2 even pay for SAT prep course let alone bribes. Shameful. It’s hard enuf for working class kids 2 succeed w/o rich privilege taking opportunity away. — dean norris (@deanjnorris) March 12, 2019





When I think of all the kids who studied hard, stayed up late, had part time jobs to pay for their college application fees, and then were denied rightly deserved places in elite colleges because some rich fuckwads cheated for their already privileged kids— I’m disgusted. — dean norris (@deanjnorris) March 12, 2019





I shall now breathe deep and go beat the shit out of a punching bag. — dean norris (@deanjnorris) March 12, 2019





George Lopez tied the scandal to Trump and politics. “Let me get this straight.. They were faking documents so their children can have a better life… Hmmm,” said a meme he posted on Instagram.





Rob Lowe patted his sons on the back. When his son John tweeted about the scandal being “really, really gross,” Lowe replied “Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons.” However, he later curiously deleted the tweet.

Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments…and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/P7rDMGJfuU — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) March 12, 2019





Donald Trump Jr. even commented, resharing an old Huffman tweet, but he was quickly criticized.