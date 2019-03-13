    'Shameful': Celebs react to college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

    While many celebrities are keeping mum on “Operation Varsity Blues” — the massive college admission cheating scheme that took down Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — others can’t resist.

    As details continue to come out about the fraud, in which rich folks allegedly paid big bucks to get their kids into elite colleges, stars are weighing in on social media. There is “disgust” over the scam, in which 50 people in six states are accused of wrongdoing, and both the parents and their “shitty kids” are being criticized.

    Sarah Silverman, who said her father footed the bill for her at NYU, wrote, “I was shocked at all the rich kids whose parents ‘made them’ go to college,” perhaps a dig at Fuller House star Loughlin, who, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid a $500,000 to bribe to have their daughters go to the University of Southern California while one, Instagram influencer Olivia Jade, infamously said she doesn’t care about her education and was going to college to party. “Seriously – let someone who wants to learn go in your shitty kid’s place.”

    Felicity Huffman in FBI custody on Tuesday. She is charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a complaint. She posted $250,000 bond and was released. (Photo: Getty Images)


    Olivia Munn also made fun of the kids who “only have dreams of being an influencer.”



    Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris was “disgusted” by the whole thing, as someone who worked his butt off to get into Harvard “against long odds.” He wrote that his family “didn’t have money 2 even pay for SAT prep … let alone bribes.” He called it “shameful.”




    George Lopez tied the scandal to Trump and politics. “Let me get this straight.. They were faking documents so their children can have a better life… Hmmm,” said a meme he posted on Instagram.


    Rob Lowe patted his sons on the back. When his son John tweeted about the scandal being “really, really gross,” Lowe replied “Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons.” However, he later curiously deleted the tweet.


    Donald Trump Jr. even commented, resharing an old Huffman tweet, but he was quickly criticized.


    And, of course, James Van Der Beek, star of the movie Varsity Blues, weighed in on Operation Varsity Blues with his comment going viral on Tuesday.


    Here are some other reactions from celebrities:









    On late night last night, there were jokes aplenty. The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah said, “I’m so disappointed in you, Aunt Becky. I expected this from a Desperate Housewife, but you?!”

    On the Late Show, Stephen Colbert quipped that he wasn’t shocked by Loughlin’s involvement, joking that she was previously “part of a notorious scheme where they made a pair of twins pretend to be one person,” referring to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen playing Michelle Tanner on Full House.

    William H. Macy arrived in court Tuesday to support his wife, Felicity Huffman. According to court papers, he was aware of his wife’s involvement in the scam, but he has avoided an arrest at this point. (Photo: AP Images)

    It’s not all bad. Huffman had some very public support from playwright David Mamet“I’ve known Felicity Huffman for those 35 years, she was my student, my colleague, worked in many of my films and created roles on stage in three of my plays,” Mamet said. “That a parent’s zeal for her children’s future may have overcome her better judgment for a moment is not only unfortunate, it is, I know we parents would agree, a universal phenomenon.”

    Huffman appeared in court yesterday — and Macy was there in the front row to support her. The FBI referenced the Shameless actor in its court documents that stated Huffman paid $15,000 to the fraud service to boost her older daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT scores. However, he hasn’t been charged with anything so far.

    William H. Macy with his daughter Sophia Macy at the Golden Globes in January. According to court documents, Sophia’s SAT scores were boosted as part of the scam.  (Photo: Getty Images)

    Loughlin was supposed to be taken into custody on Tuesday — when her husband was arrested at their home and hit with $1 million bond — but she was in Canada working. On Wednesday morning, she was taken into custody and her bail will be set during a court appearance later today.

    Lori Loughlin with her daughters Isabella and Olivia. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Her Instagram influencer daughters, also including Isabella Giannulli, have been radio silent on social media. Loughlin deleted her own social media pages in the wake of the scandal.

