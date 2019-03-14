    Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's courtroom sketches are talk of internet

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s courtroom sketches are a hot topic.

    The actors, who were arrested as part of the wide-spread college admissions scam and face jail time, appeared in federal court on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, so illustrations were done — by L.A. sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards — and they’re all over social media.

    Lori Loughlin’s courtroom sketch, which was done by sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards. (Photo: Reuters)
    Felicity Huffman’s courtroom sketch, which was done by sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards. (Photo: Reuters)

    Like everything, people have opinions — especially about the Fuller House actress’s sketch. Almost as if Fashion Police was resurrected for a special incarceration episode, there have been countless comments about how good or bad the women look — in their courtroom sketches. A real one: “Lori Loughlin looks amazing in the courtroom sketch.” As if she was at the Emmys or a movie premiere.


    Others talked about how Loughlin looks “exactly like Melania Trump.” Another wrote, “I’m here for Melania Loughlin.”


    There was apparent excitement over Loughlin wearing glasses.


    And it was pointed out that Huffman’s shirt wasn’t quite right.


    The sketches are already memes, including “Keep calm and Lori on,” commentary on how unruffled Loughlin looks with her specs and cold stare, and “Choose your fighter.”



    The sketches have also been turned into bags.


    We’re not sure if they’re officially for sale but there is interest. “In every colour pls,” one person replied.


    Others remarked more on the craziness of the situation. That two well-respected actors, who have been in the spotlight for decades and had squeaky-clean images, along with Loughlin’s husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are facing felony charges for allegedly running scams to get their kids into college.



    And while Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, wasn’t arrested (we looked into why that was, considering he was cited in the criminal complaint), he also got the sketch treatment. He was in court in support of his wife — and to co-sign for her $250,000 bond — and apparently had unruly brows that day.

    William H. Macy’s courtroom sketch, which was done by sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards. (Photo: Reuters)

    The Desperate Housewives alum is accused of paying $15,000 to have someone falsify her older daughter’s SAT scores while Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as recruits to the school’s crew team, despite the two not actually participating in the sport.

    All three are expected back in court — in Boston — on March 29.

