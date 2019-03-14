Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's courtroom sketches are talk of internet

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s courtroom sketches are a hot topic.

The actors, who were arrested as part of the wide-spread college admissions scam and face jail time, appeared in federal court on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, so illustrations were done — by L.A. sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards — and they’re all over social media.

View photos Lori Loughlin’s courtroom sketch, which was done by sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards. (Photo: Reuters) More

View photos Felicity Huffman’s courtroom sketch, which was done by sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards. (Photo: Reuters) More

Like everything, people have opinions — especially about the Fuller House actress’s sketch. Almost as if Fashion Police was resurrected for a special incarceration episode, there have been countless comments about how good or bad the women look — in their courtroom sketches. A real one: “Lori Loughlin looks amazing in the courtroom sketch.” As if she was at the Emmys or a movie premiere.

Lori Loughlin looks amazing in the courtroom sketch. — Patrick (@PMC713) March 14, 2019





Others talked about how Loughlin looks “exactly like Melania Trump.” Another wrote, “I’m here for Melania Loughlin.”

Are we just going to pretend that Lori Loughlin's courtroom sketch doesn't look *exactly* like Melania Trump? pic.twitter.com/A0oiFW9JJc — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 14, 2019





There was apparent excitement over Loughlin wearing glasses.

I wish they allow cameras in Federal Courts. I saw the Courtroom Sketch Drawing of #LoriLoughlin in court, she had on glasses. #FreeLoriLoughlin — Spencer Karter (@SpencerKarter) March 14, 2019





And it was pointed out that Huffman’s shirt wasn’t quite right.

The courtroom sketch artist who drew Felicity Huffman is suss. They drew Lynette in a notch lapel collar blazer when clearly she's wearing a button-up sweater. pic.twitter.com/crXijYROMo — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 13, 2019





The sketches are already memes, including “Keep calm and Lori on,” commentary on how unruffled Loughlin looks with her specs and cold stare, and “Choose your fighter.”

Keep Calm and Lori on according to this court sketch… pic.twitter.com/zIwsvoSrr1 — Derek Schulte (@derekschulte) March 14, 2019





Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/zCtEyNZDgt — Sam Montgomery (@sammontgomery) March 14, 2019





The sketches have also been turned into bags.

Did I turn Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s courtroom sketches into tote bags? Guilty. pic.twitter.com/ZENRbfVYxB — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 14, 2019





We’re not sure if they’re officially for sale but there is interest. “In every colour pls,” one person replied.

in every colour pls — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) March 14, 2019





Others remarked more on the craziness of the situation. That two well-respected actors, who have been in the spotlight for decades and had squeaky-clean images, along with Loughlin’s husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are facing felony charges for allegedly running scams to get their kids into college.

Lori Loughlin, from Hallmark movie set to federal courtroom sketch in 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/RHAUq3TQ8q — Savannah Ridout (@SavannahRidout) March 14, 2019





That sketch makes Lori Loughlin look like she’s annoyed she was even in front of a judge for the crime she committed. I’d try to look—I don’t know—contrite if there was that much evidence against me. #collegeadmissionsscandal — Elizabeth Gunther 🌈 (@MLBCBlog) March 14, 2019





And while Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, wasn’t arrested (we looked into why that was, considering he was cited in the criminal complaint), he also got the sketch treatment. He was in court in support of his wife — and to co-sign for her $250,000 bond — and apparently had unruly brows that day.