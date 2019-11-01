    Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle dress as a ‘witch hunt’ for Halloween: ‘Couldn’t resist’

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    Donald Trump Jr. used Halloween as an opportunity to get political with his couples’ costume.

    The first son and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle dressed as a hunter and a witch, respectively. But it was a joint costume, with the Trump Organization exec noting that he “just couldn’t resist” dressing as a “witch hunt” with all the “[b.s.] the Democrats are throwing out.” He listed the location that the photos were taken in as “the Swamp.”

    Guilfoyle — who works for America First Policies, a pro-Trump super PAC, after leaving Fox News — also shared photos and plugged her boyfriend’s book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, out Nov. 5, in the caption.

    President Trump has used the term “witch hunt” a lot during his time in office.

    Including a bunch of times this week as the impeachment inquiry continues.

    This one, “wirch hunt,” recently got some laughs.

    Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have been dating since his split from his wife, Vanessa, in 2018. Their couple time together often includes hunting and camo, so his costume wasn’t a huge stretch.

    Trump Jr.’s daughter Chloe, 5, wore a mask featuring her president grandfather this year.

    Two years ago, Trump Jr. caused a stir on Halloween when he posted a photo of a then-3-year-old Chloe holding her trick-or-treat bucket. He wrote that he was going to take away half of her candy to “teach her about socialism.”

    It didn’t go over so well.


    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.