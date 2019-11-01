Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle dress as a ‘witch hunt’ for Halloween: ‘Couldn’t resist’

Donald Trump Jr. used Halloween as an opportunity to get political with his couples’ costume.

The first son and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle dressed as a hunter and a witch, respectively. But it was a joint costume, with the Trump Organization exec noting that he “just couldn’t resist” dressing as a “witch hunt” with all the “[b.s.] the Democrats are throwing out.” He listed the location that the photos were taken in as “the Swamp.”

Guilfoyle — who works for America First Policies, a pro-Trump super PAC, after leaving Fox News — also shared photos and plugged her boyfriend’s book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, out Nov. 5, in the caption.

President Trump has used the term “witch hunt” a lot during his time in office.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Including a bunch of times this week as the impeachment inquiry continues.

Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call “concerned” today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

Thank you to House Republicans for being tough, smart, and understanding in detail the greatest Witch Hunt in American History. It has been going on since long before I even got Elected (the Insurance Policy!). A total Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

“Not a single American citizen has been charged with anything related to Russian Collusion, not one person.” @TuckerCarlson It was all an illegal Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

Yesterday’s Never Trumper witness could find NO Quid Pro Quo in the Transcript of the phone call. There were many people listening to the call. How come they (including the President of Ukraine) found NOTHING wrong with it. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019

This one, “wirch hunt,” recently got some laughs.

A Total Scam by the Do Nothing Democrats. For the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt should end now! https://t.co/G2nPapozye — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have been dating since his split from his wife, Vanessa, in 2018. Their couple time together often includes hunting and camo, so his costume wasn’t a huge stretch.

Trump Jr.’s daughter Chloe, 5, wore a mask featuring her president grandfather this year.

Two years ago, Trump Jr. caused a stir on Halloween when he posted a photo of a then-3-year-old Chloe holding her trick-or-treat bucket. He wrote that he was going to take away half of her candy to “teach her about socialism.”

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

It didn’t go over so well.





